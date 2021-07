The average price of natural gas for day-ahead delivery in June soared in all regions of the U.S. as temperatures broke records in a regionwide heat wave across the West. During the month, spot gas price indexes in all U.S. regions increased from the same prior-year period, with most of them exceeding the $3/MMBtu mark. The West region took the lead as it posted the highest yearly gain of nearly 113% to a spot gas index of $3.234/MMBtu. The Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions followed next with spot gas indexes of $3.112/MMBtu and $3.035/MMBtu, respectively. Only the Northeast region, which recorded a year-over-year increase of almost 80%, posted a spot gas price index of less than $3/MMBtu.