Technology

Optical Isolators

Photonics.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptical isolators from TOPTICA Photonics AG are provided in the UV to IR range. With high transmission in the forward direction and high extinction in the reverse direction, the devices are designed for extreme performance to match the demands on lasers. They ensure stability of narrow-linewidth, long coherence-length lasers, and can protect W-class lasers and amplifiers from damaging back reflections. Custom form factors and wavelengths are also available.

www.photonics.com
ScienceAPS physics

Bright Optical Eigenmode of 1  nm3 Mode Volume

We report on the discovery and rationale to devise bright single optical eigenmodes that feature quantum-optical mode volumes of about. . Our findings rely on the development and application of a quasinormal mode theory that self-consistently treats fields and electron nonlocality, spill-out, and Landau damping around atomistic protrusions on a metallic nanoantenna. By outpacing Landau damping with radiation via properly designed antenna modes, the extremely localized modes become bright with radiation efficiencies reaching 30% and could provide up to.
Technologyhowitworksdaily.com

How do fibre optic cables transmit data?

Fibre optic cables transmit data as pulses of laser or LED light. Each cable is composed of thin strands (fibres) of purified glass, which are coated in a reflective glass cladding. This allows a light beam shone into the fibre to travel down its length, bouncing off the walls as it goes. Fibre optic cables can carry far more information than ordinary copper cables of the same thickness, with less signal loss and no interference.
arxiv.org

Complex modes in optical fibers and silicon waveguides

At a fixed frequency, a general wave field in an open optical waveguide is a sum of finite number of guided modes and an integral of radiation modes. Most studies on open lossless dielectric waveguides are concerned with regular guided modes which are confined around the waveguide core, have a real propagation constant, and propagate along the waveguide axis without attenuation. However, there may be guided modes with a complex propagation constant even though the waveguide consists of lossless isotropic dielectric materials, and they are the so-called complex modes. The complex modes are proper modes confined around the waveguide core, and are different from the leaky modes which have divergent wave fields in the transverse plane. For waveguides with discontinuities and defects, the complex modes can be excited and must be included in eigenmode expansions. However, existing studies on complex modes in open lossless dielectric waveguides are very limited. In this Letter, we consider circular fibers and silicon waveguides, study the formation mechanism of complex modes, and calculate the dispersion relations for several complex modes in each waveguide. For circular fibers, we also determine the minimum refractive-index ratio for the existence of complex modes. Our study fills a gap in optical waveguide theory and provides a basis for realizing potential applications of complex modes.
Computersarxiv.org

Polynomial unconstrained binary optimisation inspired by optical simulation

Dmitry A. Chermoshentsev, Aleksei O. Malyshev, Egor S. Tiunov, Douglas Mendoza, Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Aleksey K. Fedorov, Alexander I. Lvovsky. We propose an algorithm inspired by optical coherent Ising machines to solve the problem of polynomial unconstrained binary optimisation (PUBO). We benchmark the proposed algorithm against existing PUBO algorithms on the extended Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model and random third-degree polynomial pseudo-Boolean functions, and observe its superior performance. We also address instances of practically relevant computational problems such as protein folding and electronic structure calculations with problem sizes not accessible to existing quantum annealing devices. In particular, we successfully find the lowest-energy conformation of lattice protein molecules containing up to eleven amino-acids. The application of our algorithm to quantum chemistry sheds light on the shortcomings of approximating the electronic structure problem by a PUBO problem, which, in turn, puts into question the applicability of quantum annealers in this context.
ElectronicsScience Daily

Optical tweezer technology tweaked to overcome dangers of heat

Three years ago, Arthur Ashkin won the Nobel Prize for inventing optical tweezers, which use light in the form of a high-powered laser beam to capture and manipulate particles. Despite being created decades ago, optical tweezers still lead to major breakthroughs and are widely used today to study biological systems.
Sciencearxiv.org

Deterministic microwave-optical transduction based on quantum teleportation

The coherent transduction between microwave and optical frequencies is critical to interconnect superconducting quantum processors over long distances. However, it is challenging to establish such a quantum interface with high efficiency and small added noise based on the standard direct conversion scheme. Here, we propose a transduction scheme based on continuous-variable quantum teleportation. Reliable quantum information transmission can be realized with an arbitrarily small cooperativity, in contrast to the direct conversion scheme which requires a large minimum cooperativity. We show that the teleportation-based scheme maintains a significant rate advantage robustly for all values of cooperativity. We further investigate the performance in the transduction of complex quantum states such as cat states and Gottesman-Kitaev-Preskill(GKP) states and show that a higher fidelity or success probability can be achieved with the teleportation-based scheme. Our scheme significantly reduces the device requirement, and makes quantum transduction between microwave and optical frequencies feasible in the near future.
TechnologyPhotonics.com

Optical Fiber Identifier

The OFI-BIPMe optical fiber identifier from AFL determines fiber activity, transmission direction, and relative core power on standard and bend-insensitive single-mode and multimode fibers. Built on the same platform as the OFI-BIPM, the OFI-BIPMe provides savings for applications that do not require advanced passive optical network functions such as the...
Data Center Knowledge

400G Fiber Optic Transceiver Cable Ordering Guide

Virtualization and cloud technologies place ever-expanding bandwidth needs on your customers’ data center networks. To stay competitive, colocation providers must understand how to stay ahead of these increasing demands. In this technical guide, Cisco and Panduit introduce products to address these needs. As you select the correct fiber optic transceiver breakout assembly for your fiber deployment, we’ll walk you through a step-by-step guide by asking three questions:
TechnologyPhotonics.com

Slow-Axis Collimation Optics

Slow-axis collimation optics from INGENERIC GmbH are available either as a monolithic array of cylindrical lenses or as a single lens for single emitter collimation. The aspheric design of the optics guarantees an efficient collimation of the light. In addition, the precise centering of the lens and the low wedge error mean that the performance of the fast axis is not affected. All optics are manufactured from high-quality optical glass, and custom requirements for length or support structures can be customized.
SciencePhys.org

Piezoelectric microelectromechanical system-based optical metasurfaces

Optical metasurfaces can unprecedently regulate versatile wavefronts at the subwavelength scale. Most well-established optical metasurfaces are, however, static and feature well-defined optical responses that are determined by optical metasurface configurations set during their development. The dynamic configurations of the materials investigated so far often show specific limitations and reduced reconfigurability. In a new report now published on Science Advances, Chao Meng and a research team in nanotechnology, nano-optics, and electronics in Denmark, Norway and China, combined a thin-film piezoelectric micromechanical system (MEMS) with a gap-surface plasmon-based optical metasurface (OMS). Using the setup, they developed an electrically driven, dynamic microelectromechanical system-optical metasurface platform to regulate phases alongside amplitude modulations of the reflected light by finely actuating the MEMS mirror. Using this platform, they showed how the components afforded polarization-independent beam steering and two-dimensional focusing with high modulation efficiencies and fast responses. The platform offers flexible solutions to realize complex dynamics of 2D wavefront regulations with applications in reconfigurable and adaptive optical networks and systems.
ScienceScience Daily

Optical superoscillation without side waves

Optical superoscillation refers to a wave packet that can oscillate locally in a frequency exceeding its highest Fourier component. This intriguing phenomenon enables production of extremely localized waves that can break the optical diffraction barrier. Indeed, superoscillation has proven to be an effective technique for overcoming the diffraction barrier in optical superresolution imaging. The trouble is that strong side lobes accompany the main lobes of superoscillatory waves, which limits the field of view and hinders application.
ChemistryScience Daily

Visualizing atomic-scale structures with optical force

Scientists succeeded in imaging the photocatalytic function of nanoparticles with unprecedently high resolution, which may provide a new tool for nanotechnology and optical manipulation of tiny devices. FULL STORY. A team of scientists led by the Department of Applied Physics at Osaka University, the Department of Physics and Electronics at...
EarthquakesEos

Aftershocks and Fiber Optics

Over recent years, technological advances have led to new types of seismological measurement strategies for both academic and industry applications, including those that allow for very dense (“large N”) sensor deployments. In particular, existing optical fiber cables, such as those used for internet communications, can be transformed into strings of thousands of quasi-seismometers along many kilometers of cable. Li et al. [2021] show the promise of doing this in a rapid response setting, where an objective might be to record seismic activity after an earthquake. By installing a cable interrogation unit at a single strand of fiber near the magnitude 7.1 2019 Ridgecrest event, the authors were able to dramatically increase the number of recorded aftershocks. This demonstrates the potential to complement permanent seismometer networks to allow zooming into fault zone structure and dynamics at unprecedented levels of detail.
ScienceScience Now

Monolithic optical microlithography of high-density elastic circuits

You are currently viewing the abstract. Polymeric electronic materials have enabled soft and stretchable electronics. However, the lack of a universal micro/nanofabrication method for skin-like and elastic circuits results in low device density and limited parallel signal recording and processing ability relative to silicon-based devices. We present a monolithic optical microlithographic process that directly micropatterns a set of elastic electronic materials by sequential ultraviolet light–triggered solubility modulation. We fabricated transistors with channel lengths of 2 micrometers at a density of 42,000 transistors per square centimeter. We fabricated elastic circuits including an XOR gate and a half adder, both of which are essential components for an arithmetic logic unit. Our process offers a route to realize wafer-level fabrication of complex, high-density, and multilayered elastic circuits with performance rivaling that of their rigid counterparts.
Technologyhackaday.com

Lightwave Multimeter Teardown

You tend to think of test equipment in fairly basic terms: a multimeter, a power supply, a signal generator, and an oscilloscope. However, there are tons of highly-specialized test equipment for very specific purposes. One of these is the 8163A “lightwave multimeter” and [Signal Path] tears one part for repair in a recent video that you can see below.
Softwarearxiv.org

Similarity-Aware Fusion Network for 3D Semantic Segmentation

In this paper, we propose a similarity-aware fusion network (SAFNet) to adaptively fuse 2D images and 3D point clouds for 3D semantic segmentation. Existing fusion-based methods achieve remarkable performances by integrating information from multiple modalities. However, they heavily rely on the correspondence between 2D pixels and 3D points by projection and can only perform the information fusion in a fixed manner, and thus their performances cannot be easily migrated to a more realistic scenario where the collected data often lack strict pair-wise features for prediction. To address this, we employ a late fusion strategy where we first learn the geometric and contextual similarities between the input and back-projected (from 2D pixels) point clouds and utilize them to guide the fusion of two modalities to further exploit complementary information. Specifically, we employ a geometric similarity module (GSM) to directly compare the spatial coordinate distributions of pair-wise 3D neighborhoods, and a contextual similarity module (CSM) to aggregate and compare spatial contextual information of corresponding central points. The two proposed modules can effectively measure how much image features can help predictions, enabling the network to adaptively adjust the contributions of two modalities to the final prediction of each point. Experimental results on the ScanNetV2 benchmark demonstrate that SAFNet significantly outperforms existing state-of-the-art fusion-based approaches across various data integrity.
Computersarxiv.org

TENET: A Time-reversal Enhancement Network for Noise-robust ASR

Due to the unprecedented breakthroughs brought about by deep learning, speech enhancement (SE) techniques have been developed rapidly and play an important role prior to acoustic modeling to mitigate noise effects on speech. To increase the perceptual quality of speech, current state-of-the-art in the SE field adopts adversarial training by connecting an objective metric to the discriminator. However, there is no guarantee that optimizing the perceptual quality of speech will necessarily lead to improved automatic speech recognition (ASR) performance. In this study, we present TENET, a novel Time-reversal Enhancement NETwork, which leverages the transformation of an input noisy signal itself, i.e., the time-reversed version, in conjunction with the siamese network and complex dual-path transformer to promote SE performance for noise-robust ASR. Extensive experiments conducted on the Voicebank-DEMAND dataset show that TENET can achieve state-of-the-art results compared to a few top-of-the-line methods in terms of both SE and ASR evaluation metrics. To demonstrate the model generalization ability, we further evaluate TENET on the test set of scenarios contaminated with unseen noise, and the results also confirm the superiority of this promising method.
SciencePhotonics.com

Lens-Free Fluorescence Microscope Achieves High Throughput, High Resolution

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, July 5, 2021 — A fluorescence microscope being developed by imec researchers will be able to achieve high throughput and high resolution, without a lens component. The technology could significantly speed up next-generation DNA sequencing and cellular research, as well as enable studies on larger scales. Part of...

