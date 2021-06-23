Cancel
Music

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext to star in our Music Box / Out of the Box series is the extraordinary Mysie. The first artist signed to Fraser T Smith’s label 70HZ/Platoon, she has already picked up an Ivor Novello award for Rising Star and released an EP, Undertones (produced by Smith), in May. “It’s...

www.independent.co.uk
#Music Box Session#70hz Platoon#Ivor Novello#Rising Star
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

The Sims 4 Sim Sessions digital music festival will feature Beba Rexha, Glass Animals, and Joy Oladokun

EA has announced that it will be hosting a digital music festival in The Sims 4, and it is called Sims Sessions. The digital sessions will be available from June 29th until July 7th, and the line up includes Beba Rexa, Glass Animals, and Joy Oladokun. Interestingly, the website for Sims Sessions states the musicians will be perform in Simlish, the language used in The Sims. The Sims Sessions event will be open to all The Sims 4 players.
San Diego, CAedmidentity.com

Music Box Returns with a Plethora of Fantastic Bookings

Music Box gears up for an epic return to live music in San Diego with a stacked lineup of local bands and larger bookings!. Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to hit the town because live music is returning to Downtown San Diego in a big way. As restrictions in California lift, music venues that were affected by the pandemic are beginning to reopen their doors, and the beloved Music Box has booked an incredible run of shows for June and July. The three-story venue is located just four blocks from the harbor and is nestled between the quaint community of Little Italy and the more fast-paced Downtown. With their finger on the pulse of the local music scene and a strong history of booking world-renowned acts, Music Box looks to pick up right where they left off.
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

Sunday Session w/ 54

5:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 6:30pm) The amazing Liverpool club and brand '54' bring their infectious Sunday night event to The Knowsley Social for House Music All Night Long. This event occurred in June 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. View more events at...
TV & VideosSpin

SPIN Sessions Presents: Kadebostany

Kadebostany is an energetic field – an atmosphere of infinite music and creativity. Personifying this unique and imaginative mindset, Kadebostany creates musical tapestries that outline the balance of tradition and modernity within dance music. The approach to creating a tasteful blend of traditional and modern electronic sound structures is spherical, in a constant organic flow. Kadebostany’s intuitive and artistic nature has led him to create music with elemental surprises, always engaging the listener through sonic storytelling. His pursuit is that of a nomad not seeking approval, but welcoming anyone to join in on the fun within his cinematic universe. Read on as Kadebostany catches up with SPIN about his musical pursuits, his artistic identity, new releases, and more!
Nashville, OHCleveland Scene

Madeline Finn Brings Her Songwriters-in-the-Round Show to Music Box Next Week

A Top 70 American Idol finalist in 2018, singer-songwriter Madeline Finn played in a number of local bands before going solo and then moving to Nashville two years ago. Leaving Northeast Ohio wasn't easy, and she documents her anxiety about the change in scenery in some of her songs. As much as she might miss Northeast Ohio, she says she's settled nicely into Nashville.
Musicijpr.org

JPR Live Session: Fretland

When Fretland's self-titled debut dropped in 2020, our ears were immediately impressed. We didn't think we'd have another full record to enjoy so soon after, but as the day-to-day of the world unfolded, that's exactly what happened. Hillary and her bandmates (the group has scaled back from an original quintet...
Musicxpn.org

Watch Frances Quinlan’s gripping Live at Russo Music session

As the great reopening of the world continues, the local music community will notice a few new faces and spaces around town, including Russo Music, an instrument and gear retailer on Spring Garden Street. The New Jersey-based company quietly launched its Philly location this spring and has already begun forging connections with local artists via its Live At Russo Music video series. Today we’re psyched to give you a first look at their latest session, starring one of our faves here at The Key: singer-songwriter, visual artist, and Hop Along frontperson Frances Quinlan.
MusicNME

Watch Matt Helders and Nandi Bushell perform Arctic Monkeys’ ‘R U Mine?’

Nandi Bushell has shared another performance from her jam session with Arctic Monkeys‘ Matt Helders – this time taking on the band’s ‘AM’ single ‘R U Mine?’. Earlier this week, the 11-year-old drummer posted a video of the pair playing ‘I Bet That You Look Good On The Dance Floor’ before following it up with a joint rendition of ‘Brianstorm’.
Musiccpr.org

Sessions: At Home with MICHELLE

What happens when a musically gifted group of diverse New York city youths gets together? They have the capacity to create uplifting, fun, relatable tunes about love and identity and the queer experience like up-and-coming indie band MICHELLE. Meeting through mutual friends and college, the members of MICHELLE created debut LP "HEATWAVE" in just two weeks. Their follow up has been a slower burn, evolving over two years in production, with a release date unannounced for sometime this year. The group talks Pride, group dynamics in quarantine, and their refreshing sound.
GamesRadar+

Sims Sessions is a strange music festival that lacks the spectacle of other limited-time events

It's a sunny Sunday in San Myshuno and, the minute the clock strikes midday, my budding interior designer/emerging musical talent sim grabs the festival ticket in her inventory and makes the quick ride over to Magnolia Blossom Park for Sims Sessions. This one-day festival arrives every Sunday in The Sims 4, and here in the real world, the event will only run from June 29 - July 7, meaning anyone who wants to catch the performances will need to make sure they head over to the park during this period. The Sims Sessions is the first limited-time event that The Sims 4 has ever held, and, unfortunately, it really shows.
Musicclassicfm.com

An AirBnB for classical music venues and arts spaces is being launched

Tutti curates listings of music, arts and studio spaces so that you can hire them through one handy AirBnB-esque platform. We approve. We can ‘discover local gems, contact spaces in seconds, and save time and money’, a new venue-hire website Tutti promises. Essentially an AirBnB for classical music and arts...
MusicJamBase

Bob Dylan Previews ‘Shadow Kingdom’ Livestream Concert Special

Bob Dylan shared a clip from his upcoming Shadow Kingdom livestream concert special. Shadow Kingdom is set to air on Sunday, July 18 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT via Veeps. Dylan announced his debut livestreamed concert in June and the webcast marks the legendary singer-songwriter’s first performance since December 2019 as well as his first since releasing his 2020 album Rough And Rowdy Ways. The recently shared clip gives fans a glimpse of what Shadow Kingdom will look like and features Bob’s 1971 song, “Watching The River Flow.”
Pitchfork

The 8 Best Music Videos of June 2021

Each month, we run down the most memorable clips and celebrate artists who are breaking ground with their visuals. The video for British soul singer Celeste’s “Tonight Tonight” operates on surreal dream logic—think Amy Winehouse filtered through director Michel Gondry’s funhouse aesthetic. Starting with a meta opening scene, Celeste faces troubles that escalate in mind-bending twists: Her newspaper is ruined by water spouting from the wall. Her cigarette grows long and limp like a plastic toy. Eventually she finds a tunnel straight out of Being John Malkovich that leads to a neon cabaret where tongue kissing takes on a newly grotesque meaning. The whole clip is like a magic trick that surprises as much as it disturbs.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Sims Sessions in-game music festival takes center stage in The Sims 4 on June 29

Electronic Arts and Maxis have announced Sims Sessions, a summer music festival that will rock the bodies of your Sims. It goes live in the game next week. Sims Sessions is an in-game music festival that takes place exclusively in The Sims 4‘s ever-popular life simulation game. Bebe Rexha is returning to The Sims and will perform in Simlish alongside Glass Animals’ lead singer Dave Bayley and singer, songwriter, and producer Joy Oladokun to kick off the virtual show.
Musicskiddle.com

The Blinders - Lounge Lizard Session

Your local neighbourhood lounge lizards performing an exclusive set. The Blinders 'Lounge Lizard Session' live @ The Rose & Monkey Hotel, Manchester. This is an all seated, indoor show with very limited capacity and social distancing will be taken seriously. Doors at 10pm, band on stage approx 10:30pm. This is...
Musiciowapublicradio.org

The Ophelias (Feat. Julien Baker), 'Neil Young On High'

You ever lose a beloved artist to a breakup? A musician so tied to someone and some time past that even an innocuous song sends you spiraling? "Neil Young On High" takes that experience and picks apart those broken-heart pieces, rendered in small memories. The indie-pop quartet dresses the song with an intricate latticework of noodly guitar and bass, yearning violin and crisp drumming. Julien Baker, a singer who knows a thing or two about pulling every thread of emotion with utmost craft, not only adds harmonies but depth to Spencer Peppet's sinuous ache.
The Independent

Lorde unveils release date for new ‘eco-conscious Music Box’ album Solar Power

Lorde has unveiled a release date for her new album Solar Power.The follow-up to 2017's Melodrama will arrive on 20 August via Republic Records. Likewise, the "Green Light" singer announced a 2022 world tour with tickets going on sale starting on 25 June.On Monday (7 June), the singer announced that new music was finally on its way after months of speculation.Lorde’s website featured the name and artwork for her upcoming release, “Solar Power”, as well as the message: “Arriving in 2021... Patience is a virtue.”Fans responded to the album news on social media with excitement, with one writing, “LORDE...