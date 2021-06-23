Music Box Session #60: Mysie

Music Box gears up for an epic return to live music in San Diego with a stacked lineup of local bands and larger bookings!. Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to hit the town because live music is returning to Downtown San Diego in a big way. As restrictions in California lift, music venues that were affected by the pandemic are beginning to reopen their doors, and the beloved Music Box has booked an incredible run of shows for June and July. The three-story venue is located just four blocks from the harbor and is nestled between the quaint community of Little Italy and the more fast-paced Downtown. With their finger on the pulse of the local music scene and a strong history of booking world-renowned acts, Music Box looks to pick up right where they left off.