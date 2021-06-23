Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Bounces From $1,700 And Recovers Over $200, What’s Next?
ETH/USD – Ether Rebounds From 200-day MA Support. Key Support Levels: $1888, $1710, $1625. Key Resistance Levels: $2160, $2300, $2400. Ethereum dropped beneath its consolidation pattern toward the end of last week and fell into the support around $2150 over the weekend. Unfortunately, on Monday, ETH slipped beneath $2200 and continued lower until finding support at $1,888, provided by the 200-day MA.cryptopotato.com