Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Bounces From $1,700 And Recovers Over $200, What’s Next?

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. On the ETH/USD daily trading chart, it shows currently that a bullish candlestick is forming tightly against the sell signal side of the bigger SMA to signify that the crypto market appreciates gradually. The 50-day SMA is positioning to point to the east closely above the 14-day SMA trend-line as the bearish trend-line drew downward to touch the bigger SMA in a supportive manner. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the overbought region, with the lines trying to cross northbound indicate that buying pressure is relatively ongoing.