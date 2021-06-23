Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Bounces From $1,700 And Recovers Over $200, What’s Next?

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleETH/USD – Ether Rebounds From 200-day MA Support. Key Support Levels: $1888, $1710, $1625. Key Resistance Levels: $2160, $2300, $2400. Ethereum dropped beneath its consolidation pattern toward the end of last week and fell into the support around $2150 over the weekend. Unfortunately, on Monday, ETH slipped beneath $2200 and continued lower until finding support at $1,888, provided by the 200-day MA.

cryptopotato.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Btc#Eth Usd#Ma Support Key Support#Ma 886#Rsi#Etheruem#Usdt#Cryptopotato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum price analysis: ETH spikes above $2,300, retracement today?

ETH moved higher yesterday. Resistance at $2,300 broken this morning. Retracement likely to follow later today. Ethereum price analysis is bearish for today as the market set a higher high with a quick spike above $2,300, from which we will likely see retracement over the next 24 hours. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to move lower towards the $2,000 over the next few days to set a higher low.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Binance Coin, Chainlink, Theta Price Analysis: 4 July

Bitcoin’s 4.88% rise over the past day reflected in the positive price movements of altcoins too, many of which headed for recovery after incurring losses in late June. Several altcoins remained within a restricted price range since then, while market volatility remained low. Binance Coin registered significant gains in the past week, while Chainlink experienced a rise in capital inflows. Both of these coins, along with THETA, noted an upward trend as the market remained in a bullish spell.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, Polkadot and Matic Price Analysis: 4 July

After a period of recovery, major altcoins were back to trading sideways between their current support and resistance levels. Bitcoin’s price increased by 11% over the past week, followed by an increase in market cap and trading volume in the last 24 hours. DOT’s current prices have pushed the market into the overbought zone and MATIC witnessed modest selling pressure at press time.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Precium Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Precium has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $185,485.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Precium has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Precium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.
Currenciescryptopotato.com

VDollar: Cryptocurrency Trading and Innovative Exchange Token

It goes without saying that the past year has been particularly exciting for the entire cryptocurrency market. Last March, during the coronavirus-induced global market crash, Bitcoin’s price dropped to a low of around $3,800, and a lot of people thought it would go even lower. The market, however, saw this as the absolute bottom and started advancing parabolically.
Commodities & Futureinsidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Market Appreciates Gradually

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. On the ETH/USD daily trading chart, it shows currently that a bullish candlestick is forming tightly against the sell signal side of the bigger SMA to signify that the crypto market appreciates gradually. The 50-day SMA is positioning to point to the east closely above the 14-day SMA trend-line as the bearish trend-line drew downward to touch the bigger SMA in a supportive manner. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the overbought region, with the lines trying to cross northbound indicate that buying pressure is relatively ongoing.
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano Price Analysis: 4 July

The global crypto market’s cumulative capitalization witnessed a 5% increase over the last day, the market cap of altcoins XRP, Dogecoin and ADA also rose by 3.01%, 11.36% and 4.43%, respectively. XRP’s prices did not see much upward movement, despite RippleX announcing its partnership with Mintable two days ago. Doge’s price rallied briefly after Elon Musk’s tweets and finally, ADA observed a sharp increase in buying pressure in the market.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH prepares to set up higher high

Ethereum price seems to be done with its retracement after bouncing off a support barrier at $2,045. ETH could rally 15% to set up a higher high at $2,460. A breakdown of the June 27 swing low at $1,804 will invalidate the bullish thesis. Ethereum price experienced a minor pullback...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Zcash has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $297.92 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $120.23 or 0.00340389 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TRON Price Reaches $0.0676 (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $4.84 billion and approximately $826.16 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Currenciescryptopotato.com

The Dean of Valuation: Bitcoin Failed as a Good Currency

The Indian professor Aswath Damodaran believes BTC is not an example of a good currency as most people do not choose it as a means of payment. The financial specialist and professor at the New York University – Aswath Damodaran – criticized bitcoin in a recent speech. In his opinion, the primary digital asset “failed miserably” and did not prove itself as a good currency.
Marketsambcrypto.com

When can Bitcoin reclaim $41,000?

Bitcoin’s recent fall in mining hash rate was one of its sharpest declines since its inception, with the same being discussed in a recent article. While the king coin has noted constant selling pressure by traders and miners alike, big players have been called upon to rescue the world’s largest digital asset from its latest lows.
Marketsu.today

BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, and DOGE Price Analysis for July 4

How long can altcoins rise faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?. Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Marketsambcrypto.com

This could limit further upside for Ethereum

Ethereum has been in the front and center of a wider broader market recovery due to a number of reasons. Bullish sentiment continued to be high due to the anticipated launch of EIP 1559, its upcoming 2.0 upgrade, and the fact that for the first time in history, ETH’s address activity surpassed BTC’s address activity. At the time of writing, the world’s largest altcoin traded at $2,332, up by 6% over the last 24 hours.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Picking the right altcoin: Do ETC, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash make the cut?

Every cryptocurrency asset in the top 10 had an average trading volume above $1 billion/daily except Polkadot at press time. The importance of trading volume is evident during recovery since it indicates the level of activity associated with an asset. Polkadot’s lower volumes on average could be one of the reasons DOT hasn’t picked up significant recoveries compared to other top assets.
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

Ethereum’s breakout to $2,500 depends on these factors

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Weekly gains for Ethereum amounted to over 25% as the world’s largest altcoin managed to bounce back from its 26 June low of $1,717. With recovery ongoing in the broader market and ETH’s EIP-1559 upgrade soon approaching, bullish sentiment is expected to be high over the coming days.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Ryo Currency Hits One Day Volume of $942.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $910,487.97 and approximately $942.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

XIO Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.