Call for Entries: The L A M P 2021 International Lighting Design Competition

It’s that time again: Design Milk is once again partnering with L A M P to launch the 2021 International Lighting Design Competition! Founded in 2013, this exciting contest is now in its 7th year of discovering emerging designers who are bringing creativity and innovation to lighting design. Entries can be submitted under three categories – Manufactured, Professional, and Student designers – and will be judged by a panel of expert industry leaders. This year’s judges are Dylan Davis & Jean Lee of Ladies & Gentlemen Studio, Raymond Barberousse & Priti Gandhi of Studio PGRB, Samuel Lambert of Lambert & Fils, and Misha Couvrette of hollis+morris.