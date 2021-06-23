Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Call for Entries: The L A M P 2021 International Lighting Design Competition

By Vy Yang
Design Milk
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time again: Design Milk is once again partnering with L A M P to launch the 2021 International Lighting Design Competition! Founded in 2013, this exciting contest is now in its 7th year of discovering emerging designers who are bringing creativity and innovation to lighting design. Entries can be submitted under three categories – Manufactured, Professional, and Student designers – and will be judged by a panel of expert industry leaders. This year’s judges are Dylan Davis & Jean Lee of Ladies & Gentlemen Studio, Raymond Barberousse & Priti Gandhi of Studio PGRB, Samuel Lambert of Lambert & Fils, and Misha Couvrette of hollis+morris.

design-milk.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Competition#Creativity#Innovation#Dylan Davis#Ladies Gentlemen Studio#Lambert Fils#Nomade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Milk
News Break
Design
Related
Crowley, LAraynetoday.com

Deadline is Friday for juried art competition entry

The deadline for entry in the Crowley Art Association’s 32nd Annual Rice Capital Juried Art Competition is right around the corner. Entries are due by Friday, June 25. The competition is open to everyone and the rules of entry are as follows:. • All entries must be original art work...
Visual Arttraverseticker.com

Manitou Music Poster Competition - Call For Entry

The Glen Arbor Arts Center is accepting submissions of original paintings for its 2022 Manitou Music poster competition. The deadline for online submissions is Sept. 16. Open to all current GAAC members. Each year, the GAAC selects an original painting for this limited edition poster. It is sold through the GAAC & at selected shops & art galleries in Leelanau County.
Entertainmentbostonhassle.com

Call For Entries: Fungible Tokens Of Appreciation

The pandemic forced people, at least until recently, to change how we interact with one another and as a collective society. Zoom meetings, digital movie releases, no-contact food delivery, and live-streamed events became common parts of a new way of life. Appropriately, this period of time pushed the limits of...
Glen Arbor, MItraverseticker.com

"Paperwork": Exhibition Call-for-Entries

"PaperWork" focuses on works on paper & works made of paper. A call-for-entries is now open to applicants for 2D & 3D submission. This juried exhibition takes place Jan. 12 – March 24, 2022. Online submissions may be made through December 1, 2021. The exhibition’s prospectus and application are available to view at: GlenArborArt.org/EXHIBITS.
Glen Arbor, MItraverseticker.com

Call-For-Entries: Everyday Objects Exhibition

The exhibition runs Aug. 27 – Oct. 28. Online applications for this juried show may be submitted through July 15. It is open to 2D & 3D objects in a wide variety of media. The GAAC is open Mon. through Sat., 11am–2pm.
DesignArchDaily

Snøhetta Proposes "Manifestation of Technology" for Qianhai Design Competition

Snøhetta has proposed Lunar for the International Competition of the Landmark Design of Qianhai's New City Center. Inspired by the city's pioneering past and technology-driven future, the proposal is satellite-like structure that resembles landmarks in the era of data and technology. The proposal ranked second place in the competition alongside Sou Fujimito's floating tower.
Visual Artartgroupsdfw.com

Call for Entries – VAST Member’s Exhibition

The entry deadline for the VAST Member’s Exhibition is August 1st. Not a member of VAST? You can become a member here: https://vastarts.org/membership/join/. VAST sponsors this annual event to offer its members an important opportunity to enter their work in a juried exhibition that showcases members only. The exhibit provides an excellent venue for the NorthTexas community to appreciate the high-quality and diverse nature of art produced by area artists.
Visual Artworldarchitecture.org

Mariupol Central Shore International Ideas Competition

Mariupol municipality has launched an Open Call to redesign its central seafront. The largest city on the coast of the Sea of Azov and an important regional center in Ukraine, it offers an exciting opportunity for the architects and urbanists worldwide. The mayor of Mariupol is inviting local and international...
Designers & Collectionscreativeboom.com

A look at how the Design Museum's Sneakers Unboxed exhibition was designed

Sneakers Unboxed: Studio To Street opened at the Design Museum on 18 May and celebrates all facets of the global sneaker phenomenon. The designs were created by two London-based independent studios: InterestingProjects, which handled the 3D design of the exhibition flow and installations, and Studio LP, which took on the 2D design elements, such as signage and infographics. Puck Studio designed the graphics for the show.
Photographycoastalpoint.com

Ward Museum Photo Festival accepting entries for 11th annual competition

The Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art at Salisbury University is hosting the 11th annual Ward Museum Photo Festival online and in-person this year. Photographers of all levels are being invited to participate. Photo entries are being accepted online, and in-person for both the digital and print categories, through July 2....
Cleveland, OHcsuohio.edu

CSU Design Students Recognized in AIGA Cleveland Competition

Two CSU design students, David Cameron Chu and Emily Williams, were recently recognized in the biennial American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA) Cleveland Design 730 competition, which recognizes the best design work in Northeast Ohio and is independently judged by notable professionals in the field. As this future video artist...
ScienceSciDev.Net

Call for Entries: AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Awards

Entries are being accepted for the 2021 AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Awards. Entries for the international contest must have been published, broadcast or posted online during the contest year: 16 July 2020 to 15 July 2021. We present two awards in each category: a Gold Award ($5,000) and a Silver...
Glen Arbor, MInorthernexpress.com

Small Works Holiday Exhibition - Call For Entry

A showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. The exhibition takes place Nov. 5 – Dec. 16. Exhibition registration is now open. For more info go to GlenArborArt.org/ARTISTS, & click on the Call For Entry tab.
Interior DesignHouzz

Designer Tips for Range Hoods, Appliances and Lighting

As a kitchen designer, I have developed many secrets for creating a successful kitchen remodel. Read on for some of my tips for getting the details of your kitchen — the hood, appliances and lighting — just right. Which one would you try in your home?. Before we get started...
Interior Designlushome.com

Renovated Vintage Furniture Bringing Elegant Comfort into Modern Room Decorating

Modern room decorating with elegant vintage-style furniture and decor accessories welcomes subtle hues of calming colors like white, grays, blues, pastel greens, and pink. Soft patinas, aged vintage furniture, gorgeous textures of wood and stone, natural fabrics are classic ideas for a modern interior design with a flavor of the vintage style. Here is the Lushome collection of beautiful, comfortable, and stylish interiors showing timelessly elegant, renovated, and refreshed vintage furniture pieces.
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Last Call for Fine Arts Festival Entries

The 41st annual Fine Arts Festival is just around the corner and receiving of artwork begins July 15. “Don’t miss entering your artwork in this popular exhibition,” says a spokesman. Artwork will be received at Campbell House (482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines) Monday through Friday, July 19-23 (10 a.m.-4...
Visual Artazarts.gov

Contemporary Art Gallery Online | International Call for Artists 8th Annual 2021 “ALL Botanical” Art Competition & Exhibition

Contemporary Art Gallery Online has opened the “ALL Abstraction” Art Competition and Exhibition. Entries are accepted from June 14th, 2021, to July 11th, 2021. Contemporary Art Gallery Online encourages entries from all 2D and 3D artists regardless of their experience or education in the art field. An exhibition of all entrants will be held online from July 14th to August 10h, 2021. Artists should submit their best representational and non-representational art. This competition will be judged within three categories: Paintings/Drawings, Photography/Digital Art, and Mixed Media/3-Dimensional Art. Competition Results posted: July 26th, 2021.
Entertainmentiowaculture.gov

Call for Artists: Sunspot Literary Journal Call for Entries

Sunspot Literary Journal offers a $35 Editor's Prize for every digital edition, a $50 Editor's Prize for the annual print edition, and pays for artwork selected for a cover. Now open for flash, stories, essays and memoir up to 49,000 words, poetry and art. Translations welcome. Learn more and submit...
Home & GardenDezeen

Runxuan Textile Office features curvilinear aluminium facade

Design studio Rationale International — Masanori Design Studio has created an office in China with a curvilinear facade and undulating ceiling that draws on the qualities of fabric. The Chinese studio drew on the process of cloth production and interpreted the movement of textiles through an architectural language to create...