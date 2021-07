A welcome sign of the times comes in the form of another Southern Tier County backing down on its regular updates concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar discontinued his weekly live news conferences concerning the coronavirus with updates only coming through the county website. Tioga County stopped daily advisories on the Health Department website but still provides daily numbers through the county government page and Delaware County began providing updates only on Thursdays. June 29, Chenango County announced it would start providing updated only on Tuesdays as infections and deaths continue to decline.