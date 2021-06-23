Laser-Driven Semiconductor Switch Pushes Speed Capabilities of Next-Generation Communications
LIVERMORE, Calif., June 23, 2021 — A laser-driven semiconductor switch design can theoretically achieve speeds and voltages higher than existing photoconductive devices — potentially enabling communication speeds beyond 5G if the switch were to be miniaturized and incorporated into satellites. The technology was conceived through a joint research effort between Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). The research team’s device uses a high-powered laser to generate an electron charge cloud in the base material gallium nitride while under extreme electric fields.www.photonics.com