Livermore, CA

Laser-Driven Semiconductor Switch Pushes Speed Capabilities of Next-Generation Communications

Photonics.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVERMORE, Calif., June 23, 2021 — A laser-driven semiconductor switch design can theoretically achieve speeds and voltages higher than existing photoconductive devices — potentially enabling communication speeds beyond 5G if the switch were to be miniaturized and incorporated into satellites. The technology was conceived through a joint research effort between Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). The research team’s device uses a high-powered laser to generate an electron charge cloud in the base material gallium nitride while under extreme electric fields.

www.photonics.com
Livermore, CA
#Semiconductors#Gallium Arsenide#Uiuc#Llnl#Lnn#Ieee Journal
