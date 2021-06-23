Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Report: Bitcoin’s Bottom Is Very Close After Dipping to Sub $30K Levels

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStack Funds remains bullish on bitcoin, suggesting that its bottom is ‘very close’ following the massive drop to below $30,000. The latest price correction that drove bitcoin to its lowest position in nearly six months put the asset “very close” to the bottom, argued analysts from the crypto-oriented company Stack Funds. However, they warned of potentially high volatility in the following weeks due to the expiring quarterly BTC options and the unlocking of GBTC in July.

cryptopotato.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoins#Gbtc#Stack Funds#Microstrategy#Usdt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Marketscryptopotato.com

Luxurious Beverly Hills Property Worth $65M Can Be Bought with Bitcoin

An exclusive real estate in Beverly Hills might become the most expensive property paid with crypto as it was listed for $65M worth of BTC. The owner of an exclusive Beverly Hills residence, listed for $65 million, is allowing buyers to pay with Bitcoin to acquire the property. If executed, the deal will break the record for the most expensive estate sold for cryptocurrency.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Drops 28%: Biggest Negative Adjustment in History

Bitcoin’s mining difficulty went through its biggest drop in history with a 28% decrease. Fresh data from Glassnode revealed today that Bitcoin’s mining difficulty dropped by 28%, making it the largest negative adjustment in the history of the cryptocurrency. What is Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Adjustment?. For clarity, Bitcoin mining difficulty...
Stocksambcrypto.com

Polkadot, Monero, Cosmos Price Analysis: 03 July

Despite inconsistent hikes in the wider market, DOT tested its immediate support levels a couple of times over the last few days, a finding which suggested that it might finally breach it soon. XMR registered lateral movement with a 19.28% fall in trading volume over the last 24 hours. Finally, ATOM gave off an overbought signal on the chart with a 12.55% hike in market capitalization.
Stocksambcrypto.com

EOS, Ethereum Classic, MATIC Price Analysis: 03 July

EOS did not recover significantly over the last ten days, noting a decline of 18.77% in its trading volume over the last 24 hours instead. Market bears were still active as the alt struggled to move past its $4.18 resistance level. Ethereum Classic gained by 43.20% over the last week...
Businessmodernreaders.com

Ycash Reaches Market Cap of $3.33 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $30,112.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Ryo Currency Hits One Day Volume of $942.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $910,487.97 and approximately $942.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) Achieves Market Cap of $93,551.66

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur coin can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a market cap of $93,551.66 and approximately $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Wall Street Survey Says: Bitcoin To Close 2021 Under $30K

A CNBC survey of 100 chief investment officers and portfolio managers shows the majority think Bitcoin will end the year below $30,000. 2021 started with an unbelievable run, in which Bitcoin seemed to defy overbought signals, taking its price to $65,000 by mid-April. Since then, a wave of bearishness has...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Global Achieves Market Cap of $24.23 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $24.23 million and $221,683.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketscryptopotato.com

How Decentralized Cross-Chain Solutions May Boost Blockchain’s Acceptance

It has been over 10 years since Bitcoin reached the open world and advanced blockchain further. So far, the technology has reached mainstream users and many businesses and government officials have already considered the benefits of using it in a long list of industries ranging from agriculture and real estate to healthcare and voting.
Marketsfinchannel.com

Bitcoin’s Price Makes Major Dips – What’s Next for The Crypto Giant

Bitcoin had been on a bull run for a long time and reached a record high of $65,000 in April 2021. A few factors contributed to the sharp rise in Bitcoin prices. Firstly, companies like Tesla, Square, and MassMutualinvested in the crypto market and bought crypto assets in sums equivalent to billions of dollars. Secondly, the FED’s generous stimulus package brought further investor interest, and thirdly many investors placed their confidence in cryptocurrencies because they felt they had nowhere else to go.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Dogecoin Accounted for 34% of Robinhood’s Crypto Trading Revenue

The popular meme token, Dogecoin, has surpassed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin in terms of trading volume on Robinhood. While filing for an IPO with US regulators, the popular trading platform Robinhood reported a 4% increase in revenue coming from digital assets. Interestingly, more than 30% of that came from the most recent craze in the space – Dogecoin.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Over $30 Billion Worth of ADA Now Staked on Cardano

ADA – the cryptocurrency fueling the Cardano blockchain – now has over $30B worth staked on the network. That’s over 70% of the token’s circulating supply while making Cardano the most capitalized blockchain by staked value, with Ethereum in a distant second at about $12B. Anticipating Smart Contracts. The $31.4B...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Closed its Worst Quarter Since 2018 Following a 40% Price Drop

With over 40% decline against the dollar in the past three months, Q2 2021 has become bitcoin’s worst quarter since Q4, 2018, which signaled the end of the previous bear market. After a highly volatile three-month period for bitcoin, the asset has just closed its worst quarter since the bear...
Marketskitco.com

Gold price forecast; Here's the next level after strong jobs report

(Kitco News) - Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst of Kitco News, expects more bearishness for gold and silver in the immediate future. After a stronger than expected jobs report, with the economy adding 850,000 nonfarm jobs, higher than the initially expected 700,000, gold climbed higher along with equities. Digging deeper into...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Retraces Back to $33K as Crypto Market Cap Loses $80 Billion (Market Watch)

The cryptocurrency market capitalization saw $80 billion evaporated after bitcoin slid by roughly $2,000 in a day to just over $33,000. After closing its worst trading quarter in three years, bitcoin continues with its price slumps with a $2,000 drop to just over $33,000. Most alternative coins have also wiped off their recent gains, with ETH close to breaking below $2,100 and BNB sliding well beneath $300.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin’s Sliding Put-Call Ratio Points to Weakening Bearish Sentiment: Analysts

“The ratio has come down, indicating growing demand for call options, which could be interpreted as a positive signal, demonstrating a potential decline in overall bearish sentiment,” Luuk Strijers, chief commercial officer at Deribit, the world’s largest crypto-options exchange by open interest and trading volume, told CoinDesk in a Telegram chat.