Report: Bitcoin’s Bottom Is Very Close After Dipping to Sub $30K Levels
Stack Funds remains bullish on bitcoin, suggesting that its bottom is ‘very close’ following the massive drop to below $30,000. The latest price correction that drove bitcoin to its lowest position in nearly six months put the asset “very close” to the bottom, argued analysts from the crypto-oriented company Stack Funds. However, they warned of potentially high volatility in the following weeks due to the expiring quarterly BTC options and the unlocking of GBTC in July.cryptopotato.com