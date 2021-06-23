Ukoy (Filipino Shrimp and Vegetable Fritters)

This smoked sausage and roasted vegetables is such an easy dish you can enjoy this one anytime. A quick and easy way to fix an all-in-one meal. I love roasted vegetables and the Hillshire Farm Sausage really adds to the flavor. Make your family this smoked sausage and roasted vegetables and they will request it time and time again! This dish is wonderful for camping too. Super easy to enjoy with family and friends. You can make it your own by adding vegetables you and your family like and enjoy. This is a very versatile recipe and wonderful for fall and winter or a great way to use garden vegetables in summer. If you love easy dinners like this one, you will love these old fashioned hobo bags!