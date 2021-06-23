Ukoy (Filipino Shrimp and Vegetable Fritters)
Whenever I see ukoy on the menu at a Filipino restaurant, I can’t resist ordering them. The shrimp and vegetable fritters are traditionally sold by street vendors, and they come in many shapes and sizes, from large, very crisp, family-style fritters to compact individual ones. Unfortunately, I've often ordered ukoy only to be disappointed when a pile of dense, soggy, or flat-tasting fritters shows up at the table. This recipe makes up for every single one of the bad ukoy I've had in the past: crunchy, free-form ukoy made up of plump, seasoned shrimp, bean sprouts, and thinly sliced carrots and sweet potato, everything loosely held together by a light, tempura-like batter, served with a spicy-sour dipping sauce.www.seriouseats.com