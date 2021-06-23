Concordium Becomes First Overseas Platform to Join Japan Blockchain Association
[PRESS RELEASE – Zug, Switzerland, 23rd June 2021]. Concordium AG is proud to announce that it has been accepted as a full member of the Japan Blockchain Association. It now becomes the first overseas blockchain platform to join the Association, which comprises over 120 domestic and international companies and organizations. The news comes only a week after Concordium launched the mainnet of its enterprise-grade blockchain, which features a unique built-in identity protocol.cryptopotato.com