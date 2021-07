The last few months of the year have been interesting yet dramatic for the cryptocurrency market. Not only due to the wider price volatility, but on the regulation front as well. On one hand, while El Salvador legalized BTC as legal tender, China on the other hand cracked down on cryptos and mining once again. While the world’s largest country by population left a deep scar on the community with its actions, any regulations in the 2nd most populated country, be it bearish or bullish, are also bound to affect the crypto-community.