Nvidia’s DLSS tech is no longer the lone performance-boosting GPU magic out there. AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (also known as FSR for short) has just been released, adding the resolution-enhancing frames spurter to seven games, with more to come later in the year. If you’re struggling for frame rates in Godfall, for example, you can now boost performance with a minimal hit to the visuals, and AMD claim you could more than double your frame rate across a number of its other supported games at 4K.