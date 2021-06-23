14 Places to Get Traditional Slow-Roasted Barbacoa in California

Barbacoa might be the most treasured meal of the weekend for Mexican families. The pre-Hispanic tradition of pit-roasting lamb, goat, and even chicken and beef has proliferated across the state of California thanks to immigrants who settled into the state’s busy urban centers and in agricultural communities throughout the Central Coast and Central Valley. These cooks prepare their passed-down family recipes through the styles and techniques found in small Mexican towns and the notable regions of Hidalgo, Texcoco, and Estado de Mexico, establishing a trail of barbacoa up and down California. Here are 14 places to get traditional, slow-roasted barbacoa, from LA’s busy streets and Bay Area flea markets to quiet suburban backyards.