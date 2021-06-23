Cancel
A DAY TO REMEMBER Hits No. 1 At Active Rock Radio With 'Everything We Need'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA DAY TO REMEMBER has taken over the top spot at the Active Rock, rising to No. 1 on this week's Medibase chart. The band's single "Everything We Need", which is featured on A DAY TO REMEMBER's new album "You're Welcome", marks the platinum-selling group's first No. 1 at the format. Co-written by A DAY TO REMEMBER's Jeremy McKinnon with multi-platinum superstar Jon Bellion, Nick Long and Collin "DOC" Brittain, "Everything We Need" is an understated, yet uplifting exhale of emotion. "You're Welcome" is available now on all streaming platforms, with exclusive merch bundles and multiple vinyl variants of the LP available in the band's official store.

www.blabbermouth.net
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.