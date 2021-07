YouTube is in a league of its own. The Google-owned video-streaming site has mobilized and revolutionized both content creation and content streaming. There are YouTube videos about nearly every topic. You name it, and there are umpteen videos about exactly what you’re looking for. But with this excessive abundance of content comes the absence of quality control. Neither have most of us been able to decipher the algorithm that suggests YouTube videos to us nor are we able to control the users who watch our own videos. Thus, to address the latter of the two, today I will be showing you how you can block a YouTube Channel.