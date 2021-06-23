The Goodwood Festival of Speed Has Finally Been Confirmed for 2021

Alfa Romeo, as a brand has been dying for years, and it seems that no matter what happens, things just keep getting worse. The move from bad to worse seems to have started right around the time that the revival of both the 8C and GTV nameplates was cancelled, right around the same time that FCA – before the Stellantis merger, of course – started skinning it to the bone as the 4C Spider landed on the chopping block. By 2020, the Giulietta was discontinued and we were promised a new compact electric SUV in 2020. Now, under new leadership, Alfa Romeo is discontinuing the Giorgio platform, and more recently announced a plan that included delaying models like the Tonale and raising prices – a weird move for a company that can’t sell vehicles to save its life. Things could have been a lot different if FCA sold Alfa to Volkswagen. In fact, the opportunity was there twice in the same decade.