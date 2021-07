The Foreign Office has withdrawn its warning against travel to China. For over a year, the FCDO has maintained that the People’s Republic was too dangerous for British travellers because “the current assessment of Covid-19 risks”.China, where the coronavirus pandemic originated, has had negligible new cases for many months.The current Covid rate relative to population is 750 times higher in the UK than in China. Along with most other countries, though, it is on the Department for Transport (DfT) “amber list” – with 10 days of self-isolation required for arrivals.The Foreign Office go/no-go list is increasingly divergent from the DfT...