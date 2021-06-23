Retiring ‘Old Glory’

Roger Daltry, the lead singer of The Who, famously sang the words “I hope I die when I get old”. Not me. I want to live forever. We all know that’s impossible, so at the very least when I do get old, I want to be as independent as possible. My friends and I joke. We should all invest in a large home to house all of us in our golden years. I think someone actually researched the cost of living in a Holiday Inn versus a retirement home. Think about it. Your senior discount reduces your night or weekly cost for the room. Housekeeping cleans your linens. Some include free breakfast each morning, and if you’re lucky offer daily happy hours. Compare that with the going costs of the alternative. Here’s what I found on Forbes.