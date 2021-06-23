Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Openpay to acquire automotive BNPL provider Payment Assist

thepaypers.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpenpay, an Australia-based Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider, is set to acquire Payment Assist, a UK-based automotive BNPL provider, in a deal worth up to USD 39.8 million. The acquisition is being regarded as one of the largest made by a BNPL firm in the UK to date. Subject to regulatory approval, Payment Assist is set to be acquired for USD 16 million upfront, plus an earn-out component of up to USD 23.7 million. Openpay anticipates that the buy will be completed in the first half of the financial year 2022.

thepaypers.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive#Bnpl#Payment Assist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Commerce: Checkout.com, a Cloud based Payment Service Provider, Receives BigCommerce Tech Partner Certification

the Cloud-powered payment service provider, has reportedly been certified as a BigCommerce Technology Partner. Checkout.com’s unified payments platform has been developed to assist fast-growing companies or businesses with boosting revenue by improving authorization rates and tapping into new markets. BigCommerce’s 60,000 international merchants will now have access to Checkout.com’s...
Businessthepaypers.com

Rapyd to acquire payments solutions company Valitor

Rapyd has entered into a definitive agreement with Arion Banki to acquire Valitor, an Iceland-based payments solutions company. The deal size is USD 100 million and subject to regulatory approval. Valitor provides both in-store and online payments acceptance solutions as well as card issuing to SMB merchants in Iceland, the...
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires IT Services Provider Trivadis AG

Accenture has acquired Trivadis AG, a Swiss IT services provider, for an undisclosed amount. ChannelE2E has tracked hundreds of technology M&A deals in 2021. See the complete list of M&A deals here. Trivadis has a team of more than 710 professionals located across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Denmark and Romania, all of whom will join Accenture’s […]
Businessthepaypers.com

Mamacrowd chooses Fabrick for Open Finance solutions

Italy-based platform for equity crowdfunding investments Mamacrowd has partnered with Fabrick to use Open Finance to enrich its offer and optimise processes interior, according to Eco di Milano. The portal uses Fabrick Pass, the modular solution made available by Fintech that allows you to use the PSD2 APIs and to...
Businessthepaypers.com

Axis Bank partners with AWS for digital transformation

India-based Axis Bank has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate its digital transformation programme and meet the growing demand for its digital banking services, according to Business Standard. As part of a multi-year agreement, Axis Bank will draw on the breadth and depth of AWS services. This includes containers,...
Businessthepaypers.com

REWE Group launches payment technology subsidiary

The Germany-based retail and tourism co-operative group REWE Group has announced the introduction of its new payment technology subsidiary ‘paymenttools’ which will develop a B2B payment platform for customers and partners. The company has previously launched digitisation projects and subsidiaries, such as Commercetools, for example, which offers an ecommerce solution...
Small Businessthepaypers.com

Data sharing API platform Codat gets 40 mln

Codat, a UK-based API platform that provides financial data sharing and related solutions to small businesses, has closed a USD 40 million round led by Tiger Global. In 2020, the company raised USD 10 million in a Series A; Codat also raised some strategic capital in the interim, but declined in an interview to provide more detail, according to TechCrunch. The startup told the online publication that it grew its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 3x from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020.
Marketsthepaypers.com

FINEXITY launches marketplace for tokenized investments

Germany-based investment company FINEXITY has announced expanding its investment platform’s alternative investments liquidity. This expansion enables users to have the opportunity to trade their tokenized securities at any time free of charge and in the form of real-time transactions on the FINEXITY secondary market. According to a FINEXITY representative, the FINEXITY secondary market is creating new possibilities for individual portfolio management and flexible asset accumulation. In addition, the issuers provide support with current performance indicators for the respective investments, which serve as a guide for pricing. For the processing of purchases and sales, every verified user has a digital credit account with a platform-integrated e-wallet.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Multi-Acquiring Gives Merchants Access To Diversity Of Consumer Payment Options

In a world of unforeseen reboots, outages, service disruptions and more, to boost payments acceptance, merchants should consider establishing relationships with a range of acquirers if and when the need arises. According to ACI Worldwide Executive Vice President Debbie Guerra, this so-called multi-acquiring approach is one way that businesses can...
Businesschannele2e.com

Platinum Equity Completes Ingram Micro Acquisition

Platinum Equity‘s acquisition of Ingram Micro from China’s HNA Group has been completed, sources close to the distribution giant indicate. An official public announcement is expected within days. Under Platinum Equity’s private equity ownership, Ingram Micro is expected to maintain a focus on three established pillars. The background: In a...
Businessthepaypers.com

Modularbank partners with Trifork

Switzerland-based Trifork, a next-generation IT services provider, and Modularbank, a cloud-native core banking technology provider, have entered an integration partnership. The partnership should strengthen both companies’ banking and fintech offerings. Modularbank has built a configurable core banking platform featuring a set of retail and business banking capabilities. They help financial innovators to develop, test, and roll out new products and experiences, all of which starts from the core.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

JPMorgan to Acquire OpenInvest, a Provider of ESG Tools for Wealth Management Sector

(NYSE:JPM) has reportedly decided to acquire OpenInvest, which is a provider of ESG tools for the wealth management sector. Supported by investments from VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, Y Combinator, QED, and others, OpenInvest was established back in 2015 with a special focus on assisting advisors with tapping into the social and environmental impact of their customers’ investment portfolios.
Industryfreightwaves.com

DP World acquires logistics provider syncreon in $1.2B deal

DP World announced Thursday the acquisition of supply chain solutions provider syncreon at an enterprise value of $1.2 billion. The Dubai state-owned port operator said the deal will allow it to provide end-to-end solutions capabilities to cargo owners. Auburn Hills, Michigan-based syncreon primarily designs and operates supply chains for the...
Businessrock947.com

Online risk management platform Riskified files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Riskified Ltd, an e-commerce risk management platform backed by an affiliate of General Atlantic and Fidelity Management & Research Co, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Thursday. The company did not reveal the number of shares it plans to sell or its target price...
Technologythepaypers.com

Konsentus launches Open Finance solution

Konsentus has announced that it has expanded its product range to help accelerate the digital transformation journey from Open Banking to Open Finance. Konsentus Verify, an Open Banking fraud and risk management service, is ready to support Open Finance. The company has responded against a backdrop of increasing risk and fraud concerns, brought about by the expanding Open Data economy, to enable Konsentus Verify to validate Open Finance participants – both regulated and non-regulated organisations.
Softwarehealthcareittoday.com

Harris Acquires US-based Healthcare SaaS Provider Ingenious Med

Harris, a global vertical market software provider and acquirer, acquires US-based healthcare SaaS provider Ingenious Med, Inc. (Ingenious Med). Since 1999, Ingenious Med has offered a point-of-care platform that optimizes physician performance through revenue optimization, data intelligence, and workflow automation. Ingenious Med has facilitated more than 200 million patient encounters across over 70% of the nation’s largest health systems and physician management companies. Ingenious Med’s founder, Steven Liu MD stated: “Joining Harris will give Ingenious Med the exposure and support we need to continue innovating for our clinicians and improving outcomes for their patients and their healthcare systems.”
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Arcisure taps company veteran as head of global insurance

Global insurance broker Arcisure has announced the appointment of Grahame Millwater as head of global insurance. The appointment is part of a strategy to enable Arcisure’s expansion into a broader fintech financial services company. As Arcisure aligns its core insurance broker business around Millwater’s leadership, it is also preparing to...