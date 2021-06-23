Openpay to acquire automotive BNPL provider Payment Assist

Openpay, an Australia-based Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider, is set to acquire Payment Assist, a UK-based automotive BNPL provider, in a deal worth up to USD 39.8 million. The acquisition is being regarded as one of the largest made by a BNPL firm in the UK to date. Subject to regulatory approval, Payment Assist is set to be acquired for USD 16 million upfront, plus an earn-out component of up to USD 23.7 million. Openpay anticipates that the buy will be completed in the first half of the financial year 2022.