Mike Quigley's campaign committee receives $77,188 from July to December 2020
Mike Quigley's campaign committee, Quigley for Congress, received $77,188 from July to December 2020, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law. The FEC has jurisdiction over the financing of campaigns for the U.S. House, Senate, Presidency and the Vice Presidency.ilbusinessdaily.com