Zeigler-Royalton Junior High School reports 26% truancy rate

By Illinois Business Daily Reports
ilbusinessdaily.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe truancy rate at Zeigler-Royalton Junior High School rose to 26 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 93 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent...

ilbusinessdaily.com
