H Code and El Salvador Digital Media Leader America Interactiva Announce Exclusive Partnership

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleH Code, the largest Hispanic digital media company in the U.S., today announces its exclusive partnership with America Interactiva, the leading multimedia company in El Salvador. Through this partnership, H Code will represent 100% of America Interactiva’s inventory in the United States, offering brands and advertisers unparalleled access to the company’s leading media properties, including Elsalvador.com, the country’s first and leading digital news publication.

