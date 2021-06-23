H Code and El Salvador Digital Media Leader America Interactiva Announce Exclusive Partnership
H Code, the largest Hispanic digital media company in the U.S., today announces its exclusive partnership with America Interactiva, the leading multimedia company in El Salvador. Through this partnership, H Code will represent 100% of America Interactiva’s inventory in the United States, offering brands and advertisers unparalleled access to the company’s leading media properties, including Elsalvador.com, the country’s first and leading digital news publication.martechseries.com