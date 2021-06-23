H Code and El Salvador Digital Media Leader America Interactiva Announce Exclusive Partnership

El Salvador’s congress voted to accept the cryptocurrency and won a supermajority of 62 out of 84 votes. Starting in September, El Salvador will soon have two official currencies: the U.S. dollar (USD) and bitcoin (BTC). In what is likely an unprecedented move for any nation worldwide, both USD and BTC can be used interchangeably within all government transactions — and this will likely make the nation a world leader in an increasingly digital era.