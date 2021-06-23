Skai Named “Best Overall AI-based Analytics Company” in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

Skai, a go-to-market engine that powers brand decisions and execution with full-circle intelligence, today announces that it has been selected as the winner of “Best Overall AI-based Analytics Company” in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. The award was presented by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today. This award comes on the heels of the company rebranding from Kenshoo to Skai, merging the former Kenshoo and Signals Analytics capabilities to meet today’s brand and retailer needs.