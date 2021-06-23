Cancel
Illinois State

85.9 percent of Lincoln teachers stay put; average earns $84,796 per year

By Illinois Business Daily Reports
ilbusinessdaily.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 85.9 percent of teachers stay at Lincoln Elementary School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

