Wix Launches Native Mobile App Dine by Wix for Online Food Ordering and Reservations

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWix , a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, announced the launch of Dine by Wix, a native mobile app for customers to engage and transact including ordering food and making reservations with any restaurant on the Wix Restaurants platform. The extension to mobile furthers Wix’s vision of delivering a complete operating system for business owners, ensuring their online success.

martechseries.com
