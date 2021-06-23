Eltropy Raises $25 Million In Series A Funding To Expand Digital Communications Platform For Financial Institutions
Eltropy, an award-winning compliant and secure digital communications platform for Financial Institutions (FIs), announces that it has closed $25 million in its Series A funding round, led by K1 Investment Management (“K1”), a leading investment firm focused on high-growth enterprise software companies, with additional investment from the Curql Fund and CMFG Ventures. With the funding round, Eltropy plans to more than double its headcount and expand its digital communications platform for FIs.martechseries.com