ARTEF, the anti-racism task force for European film that was initiated in the summer of 2020 by European and U.K. film organizations, is now fully operational. ARTEF’s main aim is to dismantle racist structures and combat all forms of racism in the European film industry and become a task force for change by raising awareness, offering education and insights, suggesting revisions to regulations and practices, as well as to weather opposition from the industry — especially from those who habitually benefit from institutionalised racism.