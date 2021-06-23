Cancel
Illinois State

First Bank and Trust Company of Illinois in Palatine rated as "satisfactory" by feds

By Illinois Business Daily Reports
ilbusinessdaily.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Bank and Trust Company of Illinois in Palatine has been rated as "satisfactory" by federal regulators. Under the Consumer Reinvestment Act (CRA) of 1977, federally insured banks in the United States are required to meet the credit needs of the entire community in which they serve -- including low-and-moderate income community members -- through the use of safe and sound banking operations.

