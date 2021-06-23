Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

PM360 Now Accepting Entries For 2021 Pharma Choice Awards

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 PM360 Pharma Choice Awards are officially open for entries. PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, established these awards 13 years ago to honor the best creative campaigns and initiatives from the life sciences industry as decided by popular vote from the entire industry. The Pharma...

martechseries.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pharma Choice Awards#Martech Interview#Rtb House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Marketing
Related
Marketsinternationalinvestment.net

II Awards 2021 - entry deadline extended

The deadline for entry into the International Investment Awards 2021 has been extended until Friday 9 July, due to industry demand. The deadline has been extended following a flurry of activity and industry requests to take part in this must-see event, dubbed by many as the Oscars of the international financial services industry. If you haven't already, please be sure to upload your entry today here.
AgricultureStamford Advocate

Foodservice Packaging Competition Now Accepting Nominations for Bi-Annual Awards

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Nominations are now being accepted for the bi-annual Foodservice Packaging Awards competition to honor excellence and innovation in foodservice packaging. The Foodservice Packaging Institute and QSR magazine kick off their 11th competition with multiple award categories to serve the industry. Awards will be...
Raleigh, NCcaswellmessenger.com

NC TECH Now Accepting Awards Applications

(June 22, 2021) The North Carolina Technology Association (NCTECH) is accepting applications and nominations for the NC TECH Awards, North Carolina's statewide technology awards program, through Thursday, July 15. The application process is open to all where organizations can apply on behalf of their own organizations or nominate others for...
Economyinternationalinvestment.net

II AWARDS: Only TWO days remaining before entry deadline

There are just two days left to file your entry in the 21st II Awards, with the deadline for entries closing on this Friday, 25 July. If you haven't already, please be sure to upload your entry today here. The International Investment Awards are now in their 22nd year and...
Economycdcgamingreports.com

Nominations being accepted for two AGEM awards

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) Tuesday announced it’s seeking nominees for two major awards. Nominations are now being accepted for the Jens Halle Memorial Award Honoring Excellence in Commercial Gaming Professionalism and the Peter Mead Memorial Award Honoring Excellence in Gaming Media & Communications. The awards were created six years ago by AGEM to honor the two longtime industry veterans who passed away in 2015.
Economymediapost.com

Call For Entries: MediaPost's 2020 Marketing: Automotive Awards

MediaPost's Marketing: Automotive is accepting submissions for its annual awards, recognizing the best in automotive advertising. To be considered, work submitted must have broken between Jan. 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. The categories are Automotive Marketer of the Year, Automotive Agency Of The Year (Traditional), Automotive Agency of the...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Call for Entries: The Lisbon Triennale Universities Competition Award

Universities are critical centres for the production of knowledge and innovation. Since the inception of the Triennale we have involved these institutions in the programme of each edition of its most emblematic event. As such, we invite schools from all over the world to participate in a transverse perspective of possible cooperation. The Millennium bcp Lisbon Triennale Universities Competition Award is part of the central programme for the 6th edition of the Lisbon Architecture Triennale to take place in the Autumn of 2022.
Technologymartechseries.com

Maven Supports Unified ID 2.0 Initiative

Maven , a modern media company operating and powering premium media brands such as Sports Illustrated and TheStreet, announced its support of Unified ID 2.0, a collaborative and soon-to-be open-source framework for cookieless media to benefit their portfolio of digital publishers. At the forefront of finding solutions, Maven will prioritize the use of Unified ID 2.0 to preserve the free flow of content in exchange for relevant advertising.
Businessmartechseries.com

Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond

Proceeds from $1 Billion offering to support investments in innovative projects that address global climate, equality and other social challenges. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the pricing of its inaugural Sustainability Bond offering, totaling $1 billion, which was part of a $8 billion underwritten public offering of senior notes.
Businessmartechseries.com

NewBlue, Inc. Appoints Karen E. Gauthier as Chief Product Officer

NewBlue, Inc., makers of video graphics and live streaming solutions for post-production and broadcast industries, announced its appointment of Karen E. Gauthier as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Gauthier—who boasts over two decades of creative technology product strategy, innovation, and market development—will lead NewBlue’s product strategy, feature development, roadmap, and rollout.
Worldmartechseries.com

PRophet Announces Exclusive Partnership with Podchaser, Using AI to Pitch Podcast Creators

PRophet, the first-ever AI-driven SaaS platform to help predict earned media interest, sentiment, and spread, announced an exclusive partnership with Podchaser, the world’s most comprehensive podcast database. The companies also agreed to a referral relationship whereby users will have an opportunity to have access to each other’s platforms at favorable terms.
Softwaremartechseries.com

QA Completes the Acquisition of Circus Street

Acquisition creates a UK & Global leader to help organisations win in the Digital Revolution. QA, owned by CVC Capital Partners VI, announced the acquisition of Circus Street, a global leader in providing commercial digital skills including ecommerce, data analytics and digital marketing skills through its subscription-based, proprietary digital platform.
Technologymartechseries.com

Adriel Delivers Game-Changing All-in-One Digital Advertising Management Platform, Expands Operations to San Francisco

Data-driven advertising platform delivers real-time advertising performance and uniquely alerts users on both desktop and mobile when ad campaign performance changes. Adriel solutions are built alongside our trusted ecosystem of partners including Facebook, Google, & Microsoft to help 5,500+ businesses effortlessly manage complex ad campaigns in a few clicks. Adriel,...
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: Amerant Bancorp Hires Esteve as EVP/CMO

Amerant Bancorp hires Christine Esteve as executive VP and CMO. Esteve comes to Amerant from Carnival Cruise Line, where she served as VP of performance marketing. In her 28 years at Carnival, she managed initiatives in brand management, advertising, media, customer marketing and eCommerce. In her new position, Esteve will oversee Amerant's brand and media strategy, customer research, advertising, local market delivery and agency management. “Christine's diverse skill set, proven leadership and results-driven approach are exactly what we wanted for the role of CMO at Amerant," said CEO and vice chairman Jerry Plush.
Jobsmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Dinesh Arora, CTO at CareerBuilder

Dinesh Arora, CTO at CareerBuilder joins us to talk about the top skills shortages in the tech market and how business leaders including marketers need to align to build stronger global teams for their companies. _____. Welcome to this MarTech chat, Dinesh! Tell us more about the CareerBuilder product and its newest...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Ubersmith Acquired by Lumine Group

Leading business management software company joins ecosystem of communications and media software businesses. Lumine Group, a division of Volaris Group focused in the communications and media vertical, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Ubersmith Inc. Previously, Ubersmith was wholly owned by Internap Holding LLC (INAP) a global provider of performance-driven, full-spectrum data center and cloud solutions. Operating as an autonomous business, Ubersmith is a leading subscription business management software company that delivers mission-critical capabilities for billing, device management, support tickets and customer relationship management to cloud, data center, SaaS and other organizations. Ubersmith is Lumine’s 20th acquisition, further establishing Lumine’s position as a “carve out” specialist and leading global acquirer of communications and media software businesses.
Technologymartechseries.com

vFairs Announces Product Updates to Boost Virtual Event Engagement and Networking

VFairs, the leading virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences, launched exclusive new product upgrades to improve user engagement and networking capabilities, creating a more immersive experience of its virtual event platform. The new features include a special chat interface, automated networking, photobooth capabilities, and a live white board.