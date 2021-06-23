PM360 Now Accepting Entries For 2021 Pharma Choice Awards

Universities are critical centres for the production of knowledge and innovation. Since the inception of the Triennale we have involved these institutions in the programme of each edition of its most emblematic event. As such, we invite schools from all over the world to participate in a transverse perspective of possible cooperation. The Millennium bcp Lisbon Triennale Universities Competition Award is part of the central programme for the 6th edition of the Lisbon Architecture Triennale to take place in the Autumn of 2022.