Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Space Jam Sequel Getting A Tie-In Beat 'Em Up Game

By Ash Parrish
Kotaku
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Xbox announced that Space Jam: A New Legacy is getting a beat ‘em up tie-in game that will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on July 1. In Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game players can take control of Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, or LeBron James and fight their way through hordes of goons using power-ups and special abilities. The game was inspired by the old-school arcade beat ‘em ups of yore like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Simpsons.

kotaku.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Don Cheadle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Jam#Space Jam#Ing#Video Game#Tie In#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#Digital Eclipse#Looney Tunes#Bugs Daffy Duck#Acclaim Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Arts
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Microsoft Announces Space Jam: A New Legacy Controller Line and Beat-Em Up Game

Space Jam was a huge deal in the mid-’90s and came about thanks to a series of ads with Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan that got high marks and showed that the pair had great chemistry – and that led to a movie being made to fully take advantage of this. It also led to a video game on 32-bit consoles inspired by NBA Jam, and in line with that, the franchise’s modern-day incarnation will get a game and its own line of controllers as well. The controllers feature a WB neon black and blue theme, a purple and black Goon Squad theme, and a Tune Squad Theme that looks fantastic and actually looks a bit nicer on the controller than it does on the uniforms.
NBABleacher Report

LeBron James Stars in Space Jam Video Game Trailer; Release Date Revealed

Xbox released the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game on Wednesday ahead of its July release. As seen in the trailer, Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game has the look and feel of an old-school arcade beat 'em up with gamers getting to play as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Bugs Bunny or Lola Bunny:
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Random: Sakurai Has Created A Shoot ‘Em Up In Game Builder Garage

Whether you have absolutely no programming experience or a veteran developer, Nintendo’s recently released Game Builder Garage is a fun way to experiment and bring your dream game to life, and it looks like even Masahiro Sakurai himself is trying it out!. Over on his Twitter account, the Super Smash...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Xbox Game Pass to get Gang Beasts, Limbo & Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game

Xbox has announced the next set of games coming for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass in late June over the next couple of weeks. As per the Xbox Wire, the additions kick off with today’s earlier announcement of Worms Rumble providing real-time explosive Annelida action on Cloud, Console and PC from today. June 24 will see drops of RTS Iron Harvest for on PC and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit: Remastered on Console and PC. Retro FPS Prodeus rounds off the offerings, with that game on Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game Launches July 15 as Free Perk on Xbox Game Pass, July 1 on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft have announced the release date and revealed the first gameplay of Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game. Microsoft had previously announced a contest is being held to submit ideas for a video game based on the upcoming movie. Space Jam: A New Legacy is a sequel to the 1996 movie, and will see LeBron James and the Looney Tunes team up to defeat an evil AI in a basketball game.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Recompile Trailer Hints At August Release For Shoot Em Up Game

Dear Villagers is a publishing label that brings unique, distinctive and special experience to video games in the industry such as Edge of Eternity and Scourgebringer. Phigames is a ‘micro-studio’ video game developer that has produced a wide variety of games in the past including Tinykeep, a fantasy roguelike and Nuclear Autumn, a pixel platformer. Both Dear Villagers and Phigames have now collaborated and are currently working on a 3D metroidvania-inspired hacking adventure known as Recompile. The developers officially released a trailer that hinted at an August release date window for the upcoming game. Furthermore, Recompile is set to launch on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Gamepass. Interested persons can ‘wishlist’ the game on Steam right now!
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Rumour: Unannounced Dead Space Game Is a 'Reimagining', Not a Sequel

It looks like a revival of the Dead Space franchise is definitely on the cards as more sites come forward with information pertaining to the rumoured project. First reported by Games Beat writer Jeff Grubb, Eurogamer corroborated the claim by stating the information lines up with what the outlet has heard. Now, Gematsu has come forward with an even juicier tidbit. The new Dead Space title from EA Motive will be a "reimagining" rather than a sequel to the original trilogy.
TV Shows/Film

New ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Teaser Mashes Up the Looney Tunes With ‘Mad Max,’ ‘The Matrix,’ and More

You can’t have a Looney Tunes movie without a few winks and nudges at other beloved pieces of pop culture. Those mischievous cartoons have long made a habit of satirizing classic movies and TV shows (see: Carrotblanca), and their appearance in Space Jam: A New Legacy will be no exception — though this time, the Tunes will be straight up crashing movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and The Matrix.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Ultra-Indie Daily Dose: SCP Fan Game Gets Sequel In 10-103: NULL KELVIN

Hello, you glorious gluttons for all things indie horror! Are you just starving for the newest of the new, the most unknownest of the unknown? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Welcome to the Ultra-Indie Daily Dose! In this series, we’re going to pick a new game every day from an indie horror creator you’ve probably never heard of. No million-dollar budgets or factory productions. This is the space for the little guy with not but a developer toolkit and a dream. So if you’re down to roll the dice on something different, then stick around and check it out!
Video GamesIGN

Space Jam: A New Legacy is Getting An Arcade Beat 'Em Up for Xbox Based On Fan Ideas

Space Jam: A New Legacy is getting a video game tie-in with the movie for Xbox, thanks to some fan-submitted ideas and development studio Digital Eclipse. Today, Xbox and Digital Eclipse announced the aptly-named Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game, coming exclusively as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk beginning on July 1, before releasing on the Microsoft Store as a free-to-play title on the 15th. To go along with the game, Xbox is also releasing a set of three special Space Jam-themed controllers.
Lebron JamesPopculture

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Fans Can Get Their Own Tune Squad Jersey

Space Jam: A New Legacy, will hit theatres and HBO Max in less than a month, and fans can now look like the stars of the film. It was announced on Monday that McDonald's and Diamond Supply Co. have teamed up to create McDonald’s x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection — a custom line of jerseys, shorts, hoodies and more. It's to celebrate 25 years of Space Jam teaming up with McDonald's' which started with the Happy Meal in 1996.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Feature: Ahead Of The New Space Jam Xbox Game, Do You Remember The 1996 Original?

It's quite crazy to think that 25 years since the last Space Jam film, we're not only getting a standalone sequel this July, but Xbox is also getting an exclusive game - albeit pretty different to the official tie-in that released back in 1996. The developer isn't the same, the expectation isn't the same, and even the style of gameplay isn't the same.