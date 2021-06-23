Space Jam Sequel Getting A Tie-In Beat 'Em Up Game
Today, Xbox announced that Space Jam: A New Legacy is getting a beat ‘em up tie-in game that will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on July 1. In Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game players can take control of Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, or LeBron James and fight their way through hordes of goons using power-ups and special abilities. The game was inspired by the old-school arcade beat ‘em ups of yore like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Simpsons.kotaku.com