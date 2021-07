Today’s stage six route from Tours to Chateauroux is realistically the last chance the sprinters will get in the limelight before Monday’s rest day, with a taxing weekend in the Alps to come, and Mark Cavendish will be determined to seize the chance to win his 32nd Tour de France stage after that sensational victory on Tuesday. The omens are good: Cavendish’s first stage win at the Tour came in 2008 and that day also finished in the Indre capital of Chateauroux. Caleb Ewan’s collarbone break in a nasty fall at the finish of stage three has opened up...