Qumulo Achieves AWS Storage Competency Status
Joins exclusive group of companies providing proven technology; Helps customers successfully achieve their unstructured data management and storage goals on AWS. Qumulo, the breakthrough leader in radically simplifying enterprise file data management across hybrid cloud environments, announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Competency. This designation recognizes that the Qumulo File Data Management Platform provides proven technology to help customers drive successful outcomes on AWS leveraging the Qumulo primary storage solution.aithority.com