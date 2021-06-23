Cancel
Qumulo Achieves AWS Storage Competency Status

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoins exclusive group of companies providing proven technology; Helps customers successfully achieve their unstructured data management and storage goals on AWS. Qumulo, the breakthrough leader in radically simplifying enterprise file data management across hybrid cloud environments, announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Competency. This designation recognizes that the Qumulo File Data Management Platform provides proven technology to help customers drive successful outcomes on AWS leveraging the Qumulo primary storage solution.

