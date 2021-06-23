Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

National Intelligence University moving under ODNI umbrella

federalnewsnetwork.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. A change in parent organizations is coming to the National Intelligence University. It’s about to move from under the Defense Intelligence Agency and become a part of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. With what this means, plus a bit of history, the NIU president, J. Scott Cameron spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

federalnewsnetwork.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard University#On Intelligence#Odni#Federal Drive#Apple Podcasts#Podcastone#Niu#The Department Of Defense#Dia#Congress#Dod#Higher Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Science
Country
Iraq
Related
Knoxville, TNutk.edu

Engineering Faculty to Serve on National Artificial Intelligence Task Force

Two faculty members from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Tickle College of Engineering—Lynne Parker and Mark Dean, both of them also alumni—have been named to the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (NAIRR) Task Force. In addition to their shared ties to the Min H. Kao Department of Electrical Engineering and...
U.S. Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Cooperation between the corporate and federal sectors still has a long way to go

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The ongoing ransomware attacks have everybody spooked. Now Congress and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are both contemplating ways to get industry to do something they’ve supposedly been doing for years. Namely, reporting these kinds of attacks to their corresponding federal agencies. But that mechanism has never fully developed. Federal Drive with Tom Temin gleaned some insight from the co-founder of consultancy Critical Insight, Michael Hamilton.
Technologyfederalnewsnetwork.com

Why local data and local processing are key to giving better citizen experience

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Citizens moving about their daily lives are also generating lots of data. Governments at all levels can use that data to improve the digital services they offer, especially when the data is gathered and analyzed locally. In information technology terms that means edge computing. For more on what appears to be a growing trend, IDC Government Insights research director Shawn McCarthy joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
PBS NewsHour

UF-No clue, says national intelligence report on mysterious air events

WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-awaited U.S. government report on UFOs released Friday makes at least one thing clear: The truth is still out there. Investigators did not find extraterrestrial links in reviewing 144 sightings of aircraft or other devices apparently flying at mysterious speeds or trajectories. But they drew few other conclusions and instead highlighted the need for better data collection about what’s increasingly seen by Democrats and Republicans as a national security concern. In all but one of the sightings investigated, there was too little information for investigators to even broadly characterize the nature of the incident.
Public Safetyfederalnewsnetwork.com

Federal procurement fraud occurs more often than you might think

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. One might be surprised to learn the FBI has opened more than two dozen grand jury investigations this year alone related to federal contracting fraud. Its Procurement Collusion Strike Force is using some up to date techniques like data mining for contractors – honest ones, that is – it all means the need for strong compliance programs. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to Jon Jacobs and Alex Canizares, partner and senior counsel, respectively, from the law firm Perkins Coie.
Aerospace & Defenseinsideedition.com

Director of National Intelligence Releases Statement on Lack of Data for 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'

The Director of National Intelligence released a report in response to “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena,” stating that the evidence is not conclusive enough for a solid analysis. Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) — defined as airborne objects not immediately identifiable — represents the broadest category of airborne objects reviewed for analysis. According...
EconomyEurekAlert

One nation under contract

For decades, the famous American poet Wallace Stevens lived a double life: He was also an insurance executive. Occasionally, Stevens would write about his day job. It may not be his most transcendent work, but the essays are revealing. "If private companies can continue to expand with profit and adapt...
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

CISA headquarters plans finalized as DHS consolidated campus reaches ‘critical mass’

The Department of Homeland Security is moving ahead with plans to build its Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency a new headquarters on a consolidated DHS campus. The National Capital Planning Commission on Thursday approved final building plans for the 600,000 square foot CISA headquarters on the Saint Elizabeths West campus that DHS and the General Services Administration have overseen for more than a decade.
Congress & CourtsAugusta Free Press

Cline introduces amendment to declassify Wuhan lab leak intelligence

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA-06) has introduced an amendment in the State and Foreign Operations Appropriations bill to require the declassification of intelligence related to any potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar legislation...
Public SafetyPosted by
RiverBender.com

Partners Release Cybersecurity Advisory On Brute Force Global Cyber Campaign By Russian Intelligence

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) released a Cybersecurity Advisory today exposing malicious cyber activities by Russian military intelligence against U.S. and global organizations. The activities occurred from at least mid-2019 through early 2021. “Russian GRU Conducting Global Brute Force Campaign to Compromise Continue Reading
Technologynewtoncountytimes.com

VA National Artificial Intelligence Institute award winners of AI Tech Sprint

WASHINGTON — Winners of the Department of Veterans Affairs 2020-2021 Artificial Intelligence Tech Sprint are six tech companies that created programs aimed at preventing Veteran suicide and improving their health care using the latest AI technology. VA’s National Artificial Intelligence Institute competition encourages innovators to develop ways to improve services...
Irvine, CAbrandman.edu

Brandman University among nation's Best for Vets

IRVINE, Calif. (July 2, 2021) – Military Times rated Brandman University as the 15th best in the western United States for veterans in its 2021 Best for Vets: Colleges rankings. Military Times publishes news focused on the armed services and defense policy. In this year’s edition of the rankings, Brandman...
WorldBirmingham Star

US, Britain Warn of Russian Brute Force Cyber Campaign

WASHINGTON - The United States and Britain are sounding another alarm about Russian activity in cyberspace, accusing the Kremlin of repeatedly trying to smash its way into the critical systems of government agencies, defense contractors, universities, and even political parties. A joint advisory Thursday from the U.S. National Security Agency...
Washington, DCfederalnewsnetwork.com

OASIS follow-on: The $10 billion question

As we start to experience the heat and humidity for which Washington summers are famous, on neighborhood corners, we may spot some enterprising youths selling lemonade to line their pockets with spending money. What is unseen is the reality that, before undertaking this retail effort, these youngsters had to deconstruct and understand the resources and costs of the process associated with bringing to market a product they could sell at a price that would cover their costs and, in the end, leave them with some sweet moolah. They also needed information about the street corner market, in particular, whether other “businesses” (stands) existed in that market, and if so, whether product differentiation would allow them to offer something that was not perceived as merely duplicative. In other words, they had to develop a business case that allowed them to understand the costs, benefits and risks of their undertaking.
Healthraps.org

Disclosure under the national BE standard for dietary supplements

With the approach of the 1 January 2022 mandatory compliance deadline for the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard (BE standard), manufacturers and importers of dietary supplements should work to develop strategies for compliance and evaluating each product’s bioengineered (BE) status if they have not already done so. This article reviews the requirements for disclosure under the BE standard.
federalnewsnetwork.com

What remote work successes mean for agencies and their physical footprint

The last year-and-a-half served as a forced experiment on the effectiveness of remote work. The test run proved successful. The positive results mean decisions have to be made about how much of the federal government’s real estate is really necessary, something that officials were discussing even before the pandemic. Remote...
Detroit, MIlegalnews.com

Duty calls: Law student is an intelligence analyst in USAF and ANG

An intelligence analyst with the USAF Reserve and Air National Guard, law student Jessica Dailey is pictured at Bagram, Afghanistan during a deployment in late 2016. (Photo courtesy of Jessica Dailey) By Sheila Pursglove. Legal News. Law student Jessica Dailey has served for nine years as an intelligence analyst in...