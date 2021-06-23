National Intelligence University moving under ODNI umbrella
A change in parent organizations is coming to the National Intelligence University. It's about to move from under the Defense Intelligence Agency and become a part of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. With what this means, plus a bit of history, the NIU president, J. Scott Cameron spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.