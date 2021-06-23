National Intelligence University moving under ODNI umbrella

As we start to experience the heat and humidity for which Washington summers are famous, on neighborhood corners, we may spot some enterprising youths selling lemonade to line their pockets with spending money. What is unseen is the reality that, before undertaking this retail effort, these youngsters had to deconstruct and understand the resources and costs of the process associated with bringing to market a product they could sell at a price that would cover their costs and, in the end, leave them with some sweet moolah. They also needed information about the street corner market, in particular, whether other “businesses” (stands) existed in that market, and if so, whether product differentiation would allow them to offer something that was not perceived as merely duplicative. In other words, they had to develop a business case that allowed them to understand the costs, benefits and risks of their undertaking.