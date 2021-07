It may be one of the most elusive questions in all of medicine: How can healthcare providers tailor treatment to better meet the unique needs of each individual patient?. Enter precision medicine and the growing field of theranostics. Precision medicine is an area of healthcare that targets treatment for a well-defined patient population, with the goal of improving safety, efficacy and outcomes. Theranostics take the concept of precision medicine a step further, targeting care for individual patients. In fact, the field has been called the epitome of personalized medicine.