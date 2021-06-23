MediaCom UK Appoints James Parnum as Head of Planning

Hines has appointed Peter Epping as global head of its new ESG strategy. For the past eight years, Epping served as fund manager for Hines’ European Core Fund (HECF). “We have a long-term commitment to ensure ESG leadership and innovation are at the heart of our entire business, enabling us to remain on the leading edge and meet the extraordinary challenges ahead of us,” said Epping. “Our scale allows us to implement our innovative approach across a large number of new projects and existing properties around the world. We believe, that will have a significant positive impact on spaces, people, communities and climate while making good business sense too.”