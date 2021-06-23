Xactly Launches New Integration with Gainsight to Give Revenue Leaders Unmatched Visibility Into Customer Sentiment Throughout Sales Journey
Partnership unlocks insights into both intelligent sales forecasting and historical customer relationships to optimize revenue pipeline. Xactly, the leader in revenue intelligence solutions, announced its new integration with the leading Customer Success company, Gainsight. Combined with Xactly Forecasting—a first-of-its-kind solution that provides unparalleled accuracy by automating the sales forecasting process—this integration not only provides a holistic view of the status of current accounts, but a granular picture of multi-level sales forecasts down to the health of an individual deal. Now, armed with better visibility into customers’ sentiment throughout their journey, both Xactly and Gainsight customers can optimize all stages of the sales cycle, creating more resilient, profitable, and predictable revenue engines.aithority.com