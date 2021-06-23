Xactly Launches New Integration with Gainsight to Give Revenue Leaders Unmatched Visibility Into Customer Sentiment Throughout Sales Journey

Living Security, a provider of security awareness software and the leader in cybersecurity human risk management,announced the formation of its new CISO Advisory Board. The group, made up of well-known and widely respected experts across various industries, including cybersecurity, healthcare, education, and retail, will serve as strategic advisors to the company’s leadership team, provide guidance on new innovations and help drive the company’s mission forward. It comes at an important time as Living Security prepares to unveil Unify, an unparalleled human risk management platform that will allow customers to combine training with the data and analytics needed to reduce cyber attacks and empower their employees to become security assets instead of risks.