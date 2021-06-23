Office of Disability Employment Policy

Last week, the Georgia Department of Labor ended the state’s participation in the federal unemployment insurance (UI) programs enacted through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. The last payable week for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) was week ending June 26, 2021. Beginning Sunday, July 4, 2021, claimants will be required to submit work search by submitting evidence of three verifiable contacts of work search activities as part of the weekly certification process.