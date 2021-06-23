Office of Disability Employment Policy

Effective July 1, 2021, USU’s Center for Persons with Disabilities will be renamed the Institute for Disability Research, Policy, and Practice. Housed within the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services, the newly renamed Institute for Disability Research, Policy, and Practice has provided research, service and training for professionals, families and individuals with disabilities across the lifespan since 1972. It has specifically focused on improving the social support systems that serve people with disabilities and their families and has been Utah’s federally designated University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities (UCEDD) for over 50 years.