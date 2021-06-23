Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Remote Cardiac Monitoring Leader Implicity Appoints Tim Laird As New VP Of Sales North America To Enhance Leadership Team

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProven sales leader brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience to help Implicity accelerate its expansion into the US market. Implicity, a leader in remote patient monitoring software and cardiac data management solutions, announced the addition of Tim Laird as Vice President of Sales–North America. Laird is an accomplished sales leader with deep expertise in cardiology and electrophysiology. He has diverse work experiences ranging from large global players, such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Abbott, and LivaNova to small, innovative startups in the medtech and IT space.

aithority.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Electronic Devices#Cardiac Monitoring#Johnson Johnson#Pfizer Abbott#Medtech#Boston Scientific#Medtronic#Microport#Trailblazer#Vp#Implicity S Us#Data Science#Quantmetry#Remote Patient Monitoring#Ai#Microport Crm Usa#Plug And Play Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Software
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Simplilearn Expands Its Senior Leadership Team With Four New Hires

On-boards leaders in the product, CRM, partnerships, and analytics teams. Simplilearn Americas introduces a new leadership role; Jason Marcuson to join as Director – Partnership and Alliance. Simplilearn, the world’s number one online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training, announced the appointment of four senior leaders to further strengthen its...
Businessmartechseries.com

UserTesting Appoints Regional VP for Northern Europe

UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, has announced the appointment of Scott Manson, formerly of McAfee and Cisco, as the Regional Vice President for Northern Europe. “Scott has a strong pedigree in sales and leadership, and we are excited to have him join our team to help UserTesting...
Presidential Electionaithority.com

Sotero Expands Its Executive Team By Appointing Brian Hartpence As The VP Of Sales And Kevin Keane As VP Of Business Development

Sotero, the leading next-generation data encryption provider, announced the expansion of its leadership team with two new key hires. Brian Hartpence joins Sotero as the Vice President of Sales and Kevin Keane has been appointed the VP of Business Development. “Brian and Kevin have extensive knowledge and experience scaling sales...
BusinessStamford Advocate

PerformLine Expands Executive Team, Appointing Senior Tech Leaders to Accelerate Innovation

Compliance technology company names Bryon S. Lee as CTO and Julie Mann Keppner as VP of Product. PerformLine, the leading provider of omni-channel compliance technology, today announced that it has expanded its executive team, attracting veteran technology leaders to advance its software-as-a-service compliance platform. Byron S. Lee joins the company as Chief Technology Officer and Julie Mann Keppner as Vice President of Product. Both leaders bring deep experience in transforming and scaling digital products at fast-growing start-ups and traditional financial institutions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Nuwellis Announces New Appointments To Leadership Team

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its dynamic growth in support of its commitment to expanding access to life-saving ultrafiltration therapies for adult and pediatric patients suffering from fluid overload, Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), formerly CHF Solutions, Inc., today announced the appointment of George Montague as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 28, 2021. Neil P. Ayotte, Esq. also joined the Company as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer on June 7, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Milestone Scientific Expands Medical Sales Team To Capitalize On Growing Interest In CompuFlo Including Appointment Of Senior Industry Sales Executive Chet Trechock As VP Of Sales For Medical

ROSELAND, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) - Get Report, a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it has expanded its medical sales team including the appointment of Chet Trechock as VP of Sales Medical.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Apiiro Adds John Leon From GitHub As VP Of Business Development To Leadership Team

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiiro, the industry's first Code Risk Platform ™, today announced the appointment of John Leon as Vice President of Business Development. Leon joins Apiiro from GitHub and will be responsible for accelerating partner-driven growth by expanding Apiiro's Go-to-Market strategy across the ecosystem of technology, cloud marketplace, and consulting partners.
Omaha, NEHigh Plains Journal

Company creates emerging business division; appoints 3 to senior leadership team

Scoular, Omaha, Nebraska, announced June 1 it has created new division to lead businesses in the early stages of development and to serve as an incubator for strategic investment opportunities. Scoular Senior Vice President Ed Prosser will lead the new division, called “Emerging Businesses.” The Emerging Businesses Division will include...
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

New executive leadership appointments support growth at Azamara

LONDON – Azamara – the boutique cruise line dedicated to Destination ImmersionÒ experiences – announced a series of new leadership hires across multiple departments, furthering the brand’s mission to grow. As the cruise industry prepares to bounce back, Azamara is building out key sectors of its internal team as it continues to stand up the brand as an independent organisation and plans for future expansion with its addition of Azamara Onward in 2022.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DDB North America Introduces New Growth Team

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB North America today announced a new growth team to oversee new business across the region. Elaine Purcell joins the North America leadership team as Chief Growth Officer and Adrienne Marcino joins as Business Development & Growth Director. The partnership will handle net new business and organic growth strategy across DDB's North America Offices in the US and Canada.
Businessaithority.com

Night Lion Security Announces Rebrand & New Leadership

In a shift from services-only to a product focused company Night Lion Security becomes SHADOWBYTE. Night Lion Security, known for specialized cyber-risk management services and investigations, announced that it has completed a major rebranding. The newly named SHADOWBYTE shifts focus from services to selling investigative products created by company founder, Dr. Vinny Troia, while investigating some of the world’s largest breaches.
Businessaithority.com

Boatim Inc. Announces Its Appointment of Joseph Johnson as Chief Executive Officer

Boatim Inc., an innovative software as a service (SaaS) company building the digital boating products of tomorrow, announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Johnson. The appointment follows the resignation of Wolfgang Tippner as CEO. Mr. Johnson, a seasoned executive and business lawyer, was confirmed today following...
Businessaithority.com

Kyndryl Names Matt Milton President Of US Business

Kyndryl, the independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business, announced that it has appointed Matt Milton as Kyndryl’s President in the U.S. Mr. Milton’s appointment is a key step in creating Kyndryl’s new global leadership model, which has been simplified to...
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

ObvioHealth Raises $31 Million, Adds Two Strategic Partners to Bolster Capabilities and Drive Growth Globally

ObvioHealth, a global Virtual Research Organization (VRO), announces it has raised $31 million in its latest round of financing. The round was led by two new partners: Dedalus Group, an international healthcare IT and diagnostic software provider, leader in Europe and backed by Ardian, and Novotech Health Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“Novotech”), Asia Pacific’s highest revenue biotech-specialist CRO in 2020.
Businessaithority.com

Pavilion Data Systems Appoints Dario Zamarian as Chief Executive Officer

Accomplished Enterprise Technology Executive, CEO, and Public Company Board Member to Lead the Organization through a Period of Accelerated Growth. Pavilion Data Systems, the universally unmatched leader in data storage, announced the appointment of Dario Zamarian as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Zamarian, a noted transformation specialist with deep industry experience in IT, brings a successful track record of creating value at all levels of companies, including venture-capital backed startups. The timing of the executive move for Pavilion coincides with a planned period of accelerated product offerings and go-to-market outcomes, building upon a series of breakthrough wins in enterprise and federal accounts.
Businessmediapost.com

DDB North America Creates Growth Team, Hires Purcell, Marcino To Run It

Omnicom's DDB North America has created a growth team charged with overseeing net new business and growth strategy across its offices in the U.S. and Canada. Leading the team are Elaine Purcell as Chief Growth Officer and Adrienne Marcino as Business Development & Growth Director. Purcell previously served as Head...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation Enabler Mobiquity to Expand Operations into APAC Region, Appoints New VP of Business Development Financial Services

a full-service digital transformation service provider, revealed that it has expanded its operations into the Asia-Pacific. The company’s APAC expansion will be supported by the appointment of ex- Microsoft and IBM Director, Gustavo Quiroga, who will be serving as Vice President of Business Development Financial Services, APAC. The expansion...
Businessaithority.com

Velocity Announces New Chief Sales Officer and CCO to Its Leadership Team

Velocity, A Managed Services Company, that provides voice and data network services, digital signage, and media solutions, announced it has hired Weston McDonald as chief sales officer (CSO) and has named Joe Ross chief commercial officer (CCO). Both newly formed leadership roles build on Velocity’s recent growth and transformational journey to align its internal operations to meet its strategic goals. In addition, these changes will further strengthen the company’s commitment to its customers, channel partners, and strategic alliances.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Sundyne Appoints David McMahon New C&I Market Strategy Leader

ARVADA, Colo. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps & compressors, today announced that David McMahon has joined the company as C&I Market Strategy Leader. In this new role, McMahon will help shape business strategy and expand the value creation for key customers in the chemical & industrial market segments.