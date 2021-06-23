Remote Cardiac Monitoring Leader Implicity Appoints Tim Laird As New VP Of Sales North America To Enhance Leadership Team

Proven sales leader brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience to help Implicity accelerate its expansion into the US market. Implicity, a leader in remote patient monitoring software and cardiac data management solutions, announced the addition of Tim Laird as Vice President of Sales–North America. Laird is an accomplished sales leader with deep expertise in cardiology and electrophysiology. He has diverse work experiences ranging from large global players, such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Abbott, and LivaNova to small, innovative startups in the medtech and IT space.