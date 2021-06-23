Cancel
Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One  Team Embraces New Cost Cap Compliance With IFS

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIFS software enables Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team to optimize operations and report financial costs to FIA. IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications company, announces that the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team will use its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to track costs, guide investment decisions and development choices, and evidence spend during competition accounting periods. The IFS solution will play an important role in ensuring spend compliance with the stringent new Formula One cost cap audit requirements introduced this season by the Federation Internationale d’Automobilie (FIA).

aithority.com
