Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team Embraces New Cost Cap Compliance With IFS
IFS software enables Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team to optimize operations and report financial costs to FIA. IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications company, announces that the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team will use its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to track costs, guide investment decisions and development choices, and evidence spend during competition accounting periods. The IFS solution will play an important role in ensuring spend compliance with the stringent new Formula One cost cap audit requirements introduced this season by the Federation Internationale d’Automobilie (FIA).aithority.com