Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Conference USA Football 2021 Predictions

By Steven Lassan
AthlonSports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConference USA’s 2021 college football season features many unknowns, but it's no secret the balance of power for predictions resides in the West Division. UAB is Athlon’s pick to win the West and claim the conference title for the second year in a row, but UTSA is inching closer under second-year coach Jeff Traylor. The East features a wide-open battle between Marshall, FAU and WKU. New coach Charles Huff should keep the Thundering Herd on track this fall. However, the Owls and Hilltoppers have the pieces to make a run at the top.

athlonsports.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Football#Conference Usa#College Football#Southern Conference#American Football#Conference Usa#The West Division#Uab#Utsa#Fau#Wku#The Thundering Herd#Hilltoppers#Louisiana Tech#Southern Miss#Utep#Fiu#Old Dominion#Athlon Sports#Preseason
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Florida Atlantic University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Maryland StateAthlonSports.com

Maryland Football: 2021 Terrapins Season Preview and Prediction

Third-year Maryland head coach Mike Locksley has spent a lot of time rebuilding the framework of what he believes can finally be a successful program in College Park. He has some insider information: Locksley was a key part of Ralph Friedgen's staff in the late '90s when the "Fridge" chilled out locals with a decade of winning football.
Colorado StateAthlonSports.com

Colorado Football: 2021 Buffaloes Season Preview and Prediction

No team in the Pac-12 had lower expectations than Colorado last year, yet the Buffaloes wound up as the biggest surprise in the conference. Head coach Karl Dorrell, hired in late February 2020, didn't conduct his first practice until October because of COVID-19. Despite the challenges, the Buffs were in contention for the Pac-12 South title until the final weekend of the truncated season, vaulted into the national rankings at one point and played in a bowl game for just the second time since 2007. Dorrell earned Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors for his work.
College Sportstucson.com

Pac-12 considering changes to structure of conference football season

Pac-12 athletic directors and incoming commissioner George Kliavkoff have engaged in preliminary discussions about significant changes to the structure of the football season as expansion of the College Football Playoff appears inevitable. Potential changes are months if not years away, but they include the elimination of divisions and the reduction...
College Sportswmleader.com

College football predictions for 2021 bowl games, Playoff semifinals, national championship

Bowl Season returns in 2021-22 with a schedule that includes 43 bowl games between FBS teams. While College Football Playoff expansion might be in the works, this year marks the eighth season of the four-team playoff. This year’s College Football Playoff championship game is Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The year’s semifinals are Dec. 31 at the Capital One Orange Bowl and Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
NFLfantasypros.com

Devy Fantasy Football Conference Breakdowns: Big 12 (2021)

The series rolls on, and we continue to explore the college football landscape from a Devy perspective. Christian Williams will join me as we journey conference by conference, looking at the fantasy-relevant positions and prospects. Time to dive into the Big 12 Conference. Find and analyze Dynasty trades for your...
NFLSporting News

Pac-12 coach rankings for 2021: Clay Helton remains on same shaky ground at USC

Our Pac-12 coaching rankings didn't change much for 2021, and that is a sign of the times for the conference. There is not a Pac-12 coach in our top 10 rankings among the 1-130 rankings for FBS coaches. The top seven coaches are ranked in the same order as 2020. It's tough to move up given the conference didn't put a team in the College Football Playoff and is coming off a season where every team in the league only played between four and seven games due to COVID-19.
Houston, TXfbschedules.com

2021 American Athletic Conference Football Helmet Schedule

The 2021 American Athletic Conference Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each American team. The 2021 season gets underway for The American on Thursday, Sept. 2 with five members in action against non-conference opponents — East Carolina takes on App State in Charlotte, N.C., Temple travels to face Rutgers, Tulsa hosts UC Davis, UCF hosts Boise State, and USF travels to play NC State.
College Sports247Sports

Late Kick: Predicting college football's most dangerous teams in 2021

College football is full of surprises so save us with your Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma takes as we get closer to the season. Sure, they could very well be three of the four teams remaining when the College Football Playoff field is announced, but don’t forget about a few other programs looking to make some noise in 2021.
NFLCBS Sports

Staff picks: Predicting the game of the year in college football that will highlight the 2021 season

As college football scheduling announcements are made public for the 2021 season, it's easy to get caught up in perusing the week-by-week slates, circling in red those games that just feel different from the others. And with so many from which to choose, there's a good chance some marquee games on paper will live up to the hype while others will come out of nowhere to surprise.
College Sportschatsports.com

UTSA places 14 on Phil Steele Preseason All-Conference USA Teams

CLEVELAND — UTSA has placed 14 student-athletes on Phil Steele's Preseason All-Conference USA Teams as the publication has unveiled its preseason honorees this week. A total of eight Roadrunners landed on the first team, two more than UAB, which is listed with six first-team honorees. UTSA's 14 overall selections matches the Blazers, the defending C-USA champions, for the most in the league.
Mississippi StateMarconews.com

Mississippi State shuts out Vanderbilt in Game 3 to win College World Series for first time

OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in program history, Mississippi State fans can ring cowbells with a ring on their finger. Mississippi State won the College World Series on Wednesday night, defeating Vanderbilt 9-0 in Game 3 to bring home the first team sport national championship in school history. This College World Series win is Mississippi State's first in 12 trips and makes MSU the seventh current member of the SEC to win a College World Series.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

College Football Expert Predicts Michigan's Season

Expectations aren't very high for Michigan football this fall but it's really hard to imagine the Wolverines losing to teams like Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, Northwestern and even Michigan State. Still, depending on who you ask, U-M's 2021 season could be a bit rocky. Michigan enters the fall football calendar with...
Conway, SCwpde.com

Coastal Football Garners Preseason All-Conference Recognition

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football had double-digit student-athletes named to the preseason all-conference Sun Belt teams by both the Phil Steele and Athlon Sports publications. Headlined by first-team selection by both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports at quarterback in Grayson McCall, the Chanticleers had a total of eight student-athletes...
FootballAthlonSports.com

Army West Point Football: 2021 Black Knights Season Preview and Prediction

Army returns 13 starters from a team that went 9-3 last season and fell just short of a win over West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl. Coach Jeff Monken’s defense held opponents to 14.8 points a contest last fall and has a strong foundation in place at every level. Offensively, the Black Knights need to find stability under center and restock the line. The schedule is manageable, which means Army should return to the postseason for the fifth time in six years.
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Vanderbilt crushed by Mississippi State in decisive CWS Finals Game 3

Vanderbilt had Kumar Rocker on the mound, Mississippi State starter Will Bednar looked wild on short rest and all of the Commodores' top bullpen arms were fresh for the decisive Game 3 of the College World Series finals Wednesday night. It still didn't matter. Bednar recovered from a handful of early walks to no-hit Vanderbilt into the eighth inning, and Vanderbilt's continual defensive struggles left Rocker hanging. Vanderbilt fell 9-0 and State won the first national championship in program history.
Footballfbschedules.com

Southland Conference announces fall 2021 football TV schedule

The Southland Conference has announced their fall 2021 football TV schedule, which features all 30 games on ESPN+. Select games will also air on Cox Sports Television (CST). The schedule kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 4 with West Florida at McNeese (CST/ESPN+) and North Alabama at Southeastern Louisiana (ESPN+). “As...
College Sports247Sports

Stanford nets two commits in big O-Line recruiting day

June 30 will likely go down as the most eventful day of Stanford’s 2022 offensive line recruiting cycle as the Cardinal landed two O-Line commitments and also made a potential process-changing offer to another. Stanford scored commitments from four-star Saint Paul (Minn.) Hill Murray’s Lucas Heyer and three-star Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon standout Kenji Swanson.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

PFF releases preseason college football All-America teams

The 2021 college football season is roughly two months away, and fans across the country cannot wait to experience the wildly popular sport in ways they were unable to a year ago. The COVID-19 pandemic eliminated most non-conference games, prevented the massive stadiums from being filled to capacity and was responsible for dozens of postponements and/or cancellations.