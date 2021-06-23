Conference USA Football 2021 Predictions
Conference USA’s 2021 college football season features many unknowns, but it's no secret the balance of power for predictions resides in the West Division. UAB is Athlon’s pick to win the West and claim the conference title for the second year in a row, but UTSA is inching closer under second-year coach Jeff Traylor. The East features a wide-open battle between Marshall, FAU and WKU. New coach Charles Huff should keep the Thundering Herd on track this fall. However, the Owls and Hilltoppers have the pieces to make a run at the top.athlonsports.com