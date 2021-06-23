Conference USA Football 2021 Predictions

No team in the Pac-12 had lower expectations than Colorado last year, yet the Buffaloes wound up as the biggest surprise in the conference. Head coach Karl Dorrell, hired in late February 2020, didn't conduct his first practice until October because of COVID-19. Despite the challenges, the Buffs were in contention for the Pac-12 South title until the final weekend of the truncated season, vaulted into the national rankings at one point and played in a bowl game for just the second time since 2007. Dorrell earned Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors for his work.