Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Crimea: Where is the disputed region and why is it so controversial?

By Matt Mathers
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dE3h_0ad0j1IO00

Russia on Wednesday claimed that one of its military ships fired warning shots at a British Navy vessel in the Black Sea .

Moscow also alleged that one of its jets dropped bombs in front of HMS Defender as it entered Russia's territorial waters near Cape Fiolent, in the south of Crimea - a region governed by Russia but internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

Britain's Ministry of Defence has said denied the reports, saying no shots were fired at the ship and that it does not recognise claims bombs were used.

Where is Crimea?

Crimea is a peninsula in eastern Europe at the top of the Black Sea. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 in part of a wider conflict between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces.

Prior to the annexation, Ukraine and the West had become worried about the Russian troops' concentration in the east of the country and urged Moscow to pull them back.

But Russia argued that it was free to deploy its forces on its territory and sternly warned the government in Kyiv against using force to reclaim control of the rebel-held territory east where more than 14,000 people have died in seven years of fighting.

The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on Moscow for its annexation of Crimea, which isn’t recognized by most of the world.

Why was it annexed?

Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union until its collapse in 1991, and since then Russia has sought to keep the neighbour within its orbit.

Shortly after Russia annexed Crimea, Vladimir Putin met with newly-appointed leaders on the peninsula to a sign a treaty absorbing it into the Russia Federation.

In doing so, he declared that the peninsula “has always been an inseparable part of Russia”. But leaders in the West branded the move nothing more than a land grab.

David Cameron, UK prime minister at the time, said it was a “flagrant breach of international law” and sent a “message across the continent of Europe”.

The White House announced that then-president Barack Obama was inviting the leaders of the G7 group of nations to a meeting in Europe next week to discuss further action, and vice president Joe Biden said the crisis would be “a challenge… not for a month or a year [but] for many years to come”.

Why is the peninsula important to Russia?

Russia sees Crimea as a geo-strategically important area and has a naval base there. The Black Sea Fleet has been based on the peninsula since it was founded by Prince Potemkin in 1783.

The fleet’s strategic position helped Russia defeat Georgia in the South Ossetia war in 2008, and remains crucial to Russian security interests in the region.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

164K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimea#Ukraine#Black Sea Region#British Navy#Ministry Of Defence#Pro Russian#Ukrainian#The European Union#The White House#The Black Sea Fleet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
PoliticsMiami Herald

Kremlin: Putin, Macron pledge to improve Russian-European relations

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron plan to improve relations between Russia and Europe, the Kremlin said on Friday after a telephone call between the two leaders. Working on pressing issues such as cybersecurity, combating global terrorism and environmental protection could bring about a return...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

European Union gets 'Trumpian' new president

The European Union got a new president Thursday, and some on the continent see him as a Trump-like figure. Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, dubbed “the Slovenian Donald” by Der Spiegel and now serving his third term in his home country, took on the broader role through a rotation that occurs every six months. The job requires him to chair meetings of the Council of the EU and set the agenda for issues to address.
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Interview: Merkel's Likely Heir Favors Her Centrist Path

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — As a child of the Cold War in West Germany, Armin Laschet remembers when then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan came to Berlin in 1987, stood at the barrier separating East from West, and said, “Tear down this wall!”. “For many West Germans, that was a utopia that...
Politicsindybay.org

The media's response to Putin's conciliatory essay

Completely nailed, despite the past - The media response to Putin's conciliatory essay. [This article published on June 29, 2021 is translated from the German on the Internet, https://www.nachdenkseiten.de/?p=73782.]. The following text by Leo Ensel appeared yesterday on RT Deutsch. See here. Because this contribution is important and clearly contradicts...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

Members of European Parliament write to EU leaders

Brussels [Belgium], July 1 (ANI): On the occasion of the first anniversary of Hong Kong's national security law, members of the European Parliament wrote a joint letter to top EU leaders, demanding action against the Chinese authorities for the imposition of a legislation law that "destroyed" the 'One country, two systems'.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

EU says influx of illegal migrants from Belarus is ‘politically motivated’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday expressed solidarity for Lithuania’s growing influx of migrants from Belarus through a shared 679-km border.The Lithuanian government declared a country-wide emergency on Friday as 150 migrants crossed the border illegally in the 24 hours to Friday morning.“Here we see indeed a pattern, a politically motivated pattern, ”said von der Leyen in Vilnius at a joint press conference with the country’s president and the prime minister.She assured the Lithuanian governement that the European Commission and the European Union stand by your side in these difficult times. “One thing is for sure:...
MilitaryUSNI News

More NATO Ships Enter Black Sea While Tensions With Russia Simmer

The flagship of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 entered the Black Sea on Thursday with two more alliance warships set to join the Sea Breeze exercises that started earlier this week, NATO announced. Frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) passed through the Bosphorus headed for the Black Sea with a...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

HMS Defender: How big is it, how many on board, what weapons does it have, why is it near Crimea?

A Russian military ship fired warning shots at a British Navy vessel in the Black Sea after it entered Russia's territorial waters near Crimea, Moscow has claimed.HMS Defender, launched in December 2009, is the fifth of the Royal Navy's six Type 45 destroyers and is one of the most advanced warships ever advanced, according to the Ministry of Defence.It weighs 8,500 tonnes, is 152 metres long and has a top speed of 30+ knots.According to Naval Technology, it is equipped with a 4.5MK8 medium calibre gun, two 30mm medium-calibre gun systems, two Phalanx short-range machine guns, mini-guns, a Sea Viper...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

The moment Russia opened fire: Vladimir Putin patrol boat launches a cannon burst in warning to British destroyer... then THREE ships follow it for 200 miles

In a burst of orange flame from the barrel of its 30mm cannon, this appears to be the dramatic moment a Russian patrol vessel opens fire near a British warship. The footage, released by Russia's coastguard last night, seems to give a deck-eye view of the incident from one of the two patrol vessels which harassed HMS Defender in the Black Sea.
Foreign PolicyMSNBC

Why the new 'controversy' over Ukraine aid isn't controversial at all

At first blush, this Politico report from late last week has a familiar feel to it. The Biden White House has temporarily halted a military aid package to Ukraine that would include lethal weapons, a plan originally made in response to aggressive Russian troop movements along Ukraine's border this spring. The aid package would be worth up to $100 million, according to four people familiar with internal deliberations.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden wiped the smirk off Putin’s face

Seasoning and sobriety are underappreciated virtues in politics. Voters normally opt for novelty and excitement when choosing a president. The result is that we usually wind up with foreign policy neophytes in the Oval Office. When these tyros make their maiden trip abroad, they cause considerable jitters among observers and aides, who wonder: Will the president know what he is doing? Will he say something he shouldn’t? Will he be rolled by more experienced leaders?