U.S. Labor Department Launches Online Dialogue To Promote Employment Equity For Women Workers

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor announced today’s launch of a national online dialogue to gather ideas to improve labor outcomes for women, especially economically disadvantaged women. The dialogue will be open until July 9. Hosted by the department’s Women’s Bureau, Office of Disability Employment Policy, Employment and...

FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/
#U S Labor Department#Washington Dc#Economy#Gender Equity#Women S Bureau#Hour Division
