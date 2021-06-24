153 workers resign or get fired from Houston hospital after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

(Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(HOUSTON) More than 150 employees from the Houston Methodist hospital system either resigned or got fired after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Washington Post first reported.

Houston Methodist — the first hospital to require coronavirus shots to employees — confirmed that 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated on Tuesday, a spokesperson said. The hospital declined to tell the news outlet how many employees fell into each category.

The news comes after Houston Methodist faced backlash against its COVID-19 mandate from its staff.

On April 1, Houston Methodist required that its employees had until June 7 to get vaccinated or face termination, in an unprecedented move.

About 120 employees filed a lawsuit against the hospital in late May, citing that they were forced into being "human 'guinea pigs' as a condition for continued employment."

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit on June 12, ruling that the hospital was not unlawfully mandating vaccination requirements to its employees. The plaintiffs, led by nurse Jennifer Bridges, have filed an appeal to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Earlier in June, the hospital said that nearly 100% of its staff complied with the vaccine mandate, per The Hill. While 178 employees had not been vaccinated or granted a deferral or exception, another 285 employees had been granted religious or medical exemptions. A separate 332 were granted deferrals for pregnancy or other reasons.

Other hospitals have since enforced vaccine mandates, including Indiana University Health — the largest hospital system in the state — requiring its employees to get vaccinated by Sept. 1.