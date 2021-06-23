Cancel
Celebrities

Watch Conan Get High With (Who Else?) Seth Rogen

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Conan O’Brien’s schedule clearing up after his final show on June 24, Seth Rogen has a very on-brand suggestion for what he should fill it with: clouds of smoke. The Martha Stewart of comedy and owner of Houseplant cannabis even brought his own joint along to Conan on Tuesday, eagerly offering it up to the admittedly high-strung host. “This is how lame I am: For a second I thought, ‘He brought a birthday candle?’” Conan takes a sniff. “That is no birthday candle.” After attempting to light the back — “120 people [going], ‘Other way! Other way!’” Andy Richter chimes in — Conan takes a hit to the chest and passes it around. “I’m so happy with what just happened,” Rogen giggles. You trying to cyphe? Watch them smoke weed with no employment consequences above.

www.vulture.com
Watch Seth Rogen Convince Conan to Take a Hit of His Joint During Final Week of Show

Viewers were treated with a “genuinely unplanned” weed moment on Tuesday night’s Conan. As one of the TBS show’s final guests before Conan O’Brien begins work on a new HBO Max series, Seth Rogen—fresh off the U.S. launch of his multifaceted Houseplant company—was on hand to seemingly save the host from not enjoying an impending period of downtime. As Conan explained, he’s not the type of person who’s typically capable of savoring time away from his work.
TheWrap

Conan Gave Us the Loveliest Farewell Last Night (Video)

Conan O’Brien bid adieu to the nightly talk show hamster wheel last night, when the “Conan” curtain closed one final time. It was as sweet as can be — especially the hug(s) he and longtime sidekick Andy Richter shared. O’Brien’s tribute to his other better half wasn’t half bad either.
Seth Rogen, Tommy Chong, more support Sha'Carri Richardson after positive marijuana test

Noted weed enthusiast Seth Rogen, is calling out the suspension of U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson after the athlete tested positive for marijuana. "The notion that weed is a problematic 'drug' is rooted in racism," Rogen, a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, tweeted in response to the news. "It's insane that Team USA would disqualify one of this country's most talented athletes over thinking that's rooted in hatred. It's something they should be ashamed of."
The Independent

Seth Rogen gets Conan O’Brien to smoke cannabis on television before talk show taken off air

Conan O’Brien smoked a joint on television this week after encouragement from his guest Seth Rogen.The talk show Conan, which premiered in 2010, is coming to an end on TBS later this month.On Tuesday’s episode (22 June) of Conan, O’Brien asked Rogen what he should do with his free time after the show is taken off air.“I would suggest – this is going to be hilariously on-brand – try smoking a lot of weed for a long time,” said Rogen.O’Brien replied that on the few occasions when he had tried smoking cannabis, “nothing really happened”.Rogen then proceeded to bring...
Quinta Brunson and Seth Rogen on the Agony of Writing Books

Quinta Brunson, an early pioneer of internet virality and queen of the web-tailored comedy show, is embracing a new medium—or rather, the oldest one there is. With the release of She Memes Well, a book of lighthearted and gripping essays that stare down all sides of the media world and interrogate Brunson’s place within it, the 31-year-old comedian has given us yet another reason to entrust her with our limited attention spans. The book charts her (relatively speedy) journey from West Philly comedy nerd to star of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, and traces the tensions between her successes as a producer at Buzzfeed and the struggle to reconcile with depression and family trauma, offering readers a glimpse behind the curtain of one contemporary comedy’s most dynamic minds. But how hard is it to transition from Instagram Stories to hardcover tomes? Below, the girl who launched a thousand memes tells Seth Rogen about her love-hate relationship with the writing process.
Conan O'Brien Gets Stoned With Seth Rogen Mid-Interview

It's a big week for Conan O'Brien as he closes out his stint on TBS. TV's longest-running late-night host will finally be stepping away from the talk show domain that he once dominated. Though an HBO Max project is underway, it seems that he's ready to pick up on some new hobbies to occupy his time.
Seth Rogen Uses This $600 Gravity Bong. Why?

Gravity bongs are filled with ingenuity. Making your own grav bong is easy in theory, but there’s a level of MacGyver-ing involved that leads to creations and innovations with objects as simple as the bottle (milk jug, Hawaiian Punch bottle) or larger water receptacle (bucket, plastic bin). Stündenglass — “hourglass”...
Conan Shares His Take On "The Last Of Us" - "Good Game Nice Try"

Conan and Sona reveal their unique strategies to defeat zombies in the post-apocalyptic world of "The Last Of Us." Listen to more "Good Game Nice, Try," hosted by Sonja Reid (aka OMGitsfirefoxx) and Aaron Bleyaert @ https://link.chtbl.com/ggnt. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Listen to the Full Podcast...
Busy Philipps admits she “was surprised” Seth Rogen stopped working with James Franco

Busy Philipps has broken her silence about her Freaks and Geeks costars Seth Rogen and James Franco ending their decades-long friendship. Philipps said she found it “interesting” Rogen stopped working with Franco, who has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct and on-set abuse. During a recent interview with The Last Laugh podcast, she explained, “They were super-close and they had a very tight relationship.”
Busy Philipps Opens Up About James Franco and Seth Rogen Creative Split After Misconduct Allegations

Seth Rogen made headlines in May when he confirmed he has no plans to work with James Franco again following myriad allegations of sexual misconduct against his “Freaks and Geeks” co-star and frequent collaborator. Busy Philipps, on the press circuit now for her Peacock series “Girls5eva” and also a co-star on the beloved “Freaks and Geeks,” recently addressed the split between Franco and Rogen on The Daily Beast’s “The Last Laugh” podcast.
Seth Rogen Details Anti-Semitic Rant He and Jonah Hill Experienced in an Elevator

Seth Rogen’s recently published, candid collection of essays “Yearbook” is filled with stories, harrowing and hilarious, from the frontlines of his days in Hollywood as a comic and actor. One such tale to emerge is an anti-Semitic tirade he and actor Jonah Hill experienced in an elevator in Las Vegas, where they ran into comedian Eddie Griffin. (Via Uproxx.)