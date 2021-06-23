ThycoticCentrify Strengthens Just-In-Time Privilege Elevation For Vulnerable Workstations
ThycoticCentrify, a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, announced adding new privilege management security capabilities to Thycotic Privilege Manager. The latest release enhancements strengthen customers’ ability to protect user workstations, often an attractive target for malware and ransomware, and streamlines security and compliance reporting across different operating systems.aithority.com