Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
World-renowned technologists move into key leadership roles to accelerate Intel’s transformation. Today, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announced the addition of two new technology leaders to its executive leadership team, as well as several changes to Intel business units. Current Intel executives Sandra Rivera and Raja Koduri will each take on new senior leadership roles, and technology industry veterans Nick McKeown and Greg Lavender will join the company.aithority.com