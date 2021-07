Recently I had several clients ask me to assist them in the review of the current options available for Enterprise Network Attached Storage (NAS) Media Production Platforms. With the recent global conditions over the past year there has been an ever-increasing push to move everything to “cloud” resources. However, when it comes to editing full resolution material (UHD, 8K, RAW, etc) cloud options tend to be fewer and further between and expensive. There is still a huge need for cost effective on-premise high performance media editing storage.