Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

1970 Porsche 917K used in Steve McQueen's "Le Mans" heading to auction

By Stephen Edelstein
MotorAuthority
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 1970 Porsche 917K driven by Steve McQueen in the Hollywood icon's racing opus "Le Mans" will cross the block at RM Sotheby's 2021 Monterey auction, scheduled for Aug. 13-14. This car—chassis 026—was featured heavily in the 1971 film "Le Mans," McQueen's attempt to capture the essence of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a movie. The picture proved to be a production disaster and a critical and box-office failure, but remains a favorite of race fans thanks to footage of actual period race cars driving on Le Mans' Circuit de la Sarthe. Some footage was shot during an actual race, but much of it was recreated after the fact.

www.motorauthority.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Mike Hailwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Car Racing#Rm Sotheby#Jw Automotive#Spyder#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsRoad & Track

The 1971 Porsche 917 KH Had a Chassis Made of Ultra-Flammable Magnesium

Auto enthusiasts tend to think of Lotus as the brand most obsessed with making cars as lightweight as possible, often to the detriment of durability and safety. But Porsche's racing department was similarly frenzied in the Sixties and Seventies. After winning Le Mans outright with the 917 in 1970, Porsche built a slew of new versions of that legendary racer to defend its crown—including this, chassis No. 917-053. Other than a Martini livery and vertical fins over the rear wheels, this car doesn't look much different from the previous year's winner. But under the bodywork, this Porsche sports a chassis made of magnesium—the metal famous for being extremely flammable and all but impossible to extinguish.
CarsRoad & Track

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Is a Le Mans Hypercar With No Rules

When Aston Martin revealed their Valkyrie-based hypercar concept back in 2018, the goal was a basis for a car that would compete for the overall win at Le Mans in 2021. That program was canceled last year. While the Le Mans dream may have died, the Le Mans Hypercar-spec AMR Pro did not.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1966 Ford Mustang GT Once Owned By Henry Ford II Headed To Auction

Next month, bidders at Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas event will have the chance to buy an important piece of FoMoCo history from the Ford v Ferrari era. A 1966 Ford Mustang GT convertible that was built for Henry Ford II’s personal use while attending the 24 Hours of Le Mans race of the same year, and was reportedly driven around the circuit by “The Deuce” himself at the opening ceremonies, heads to auction. It goes without saying that Ford enthusiasts will remember 1966 as a pivotal year for The Blue Oval at Le Mans, when the GT40 finally achieved victory over European rivals.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1930 Cadillac V-16 Convertible Sedan By Murphy Is A Stunning Addition To RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction

This stunning example shows why the V-16 represented Cadillac’s top-of-the-line for the 1930 model year. Development of the V-16 chassis began in the mid 1920’s. Cadillacs goal was to create a more powerful and smoother running engine to put in their top-of-the-line chassis. With custom finished coachwork and an exclusive engine, the V-16 was both expensive and a first in the U.S. Unfortunately, the Great Depression followed by WWII caused the car to be limited to just 11-years of production.
Buying CarsAutoweek.com

Three-Box Sedan: Lancia Trevi Heads to Auction

Lancia's model range was much more varied back home even when the automaker was still present in the U.S. some 40 years ago, but we rarely see any of the later models that weren't on the menu stateside, with the exception of the few examples of the Delta Integrale that made it here. But Lancia's lineup was not filled solely with sport cars or rally-bred hatches—there were some fairly conventional-looking models within the range, models rarely seen today.
Buying CarsCarscoops

This Yellow Porsche 918 Spyder Has A $1.2 Million Asking Price

A low-mileage 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder is up for grabs in the UK with an £895,000 ($1.2 million) asking price. Porsche built just 918 examples of its hybrid hypercar for customers and this example is number 238. It is painted in a bright color dubbed Racing Yellow and was delivered new to the original owner via Porsche Center Hong Kong on January 8, 2015. In 2019, the owner imported the car to the UK where it has been regularly maintained by authorized Porsche facilities, the RM Sotheby’s listing states.
Carstopgear.com

Please buy this glorious Ferrari 512 BB LM

This imposing Le Mans competitor has been properly raced over the past 40 years. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. What’s the one thing that makes a classic endurance racer even cooler than it already is? We’d...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster First Drive Review: Icy Cool

If you’re to believe Hollywood movies, car commercials, and pop album covers, Southern California is convertible country. But while Los Angeles, San Diego, and Palm Springs all see more than their fair share of warm, sunny days, it’s not difficult to find that crisp, crystalline alpine air tinged with snow, even in spring.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Unrestored 1970 Chevy Chevelle LS6 Headed To Auction

The first-generation Chevy Chevelle bowed with the 1964 model year. It reached its performance and desirability apex with the 1970 Chevy Chevelle LS6. The LS6 option packed the Chevelle with the Godzilla of muscle car engines, the 450-horsepower 454 cubic-inch V8, available with either a three-speed automatic or four-speed manual transmission. The one-year-only LS6 proved to the be the swan song for Chevelle high performance, as government regulations, emissions standards, and insurance companies all combined to throw a wet blanket on the muscle car fun.
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

1987 Buick GNX with 8.7 miles on it headed to auction

A virtually new 1987 Buick GNX will cross the block at a Barrett-Jackson auction June 19. After all these years, the turbocharged muscle car has just 8.7 miles on the odometer, according to the auctioneer. Short for Grand National Experimental, the GNX was a one-year-only closeout special for the Buick...