1970 Porsche 917K used in Steve McQueen's "Le Mans" heading to auction
A 1970 Porsche 917K driven by Steve McQueen in the Hollywood icon's racing opus "Le Mans" will cross the block at RM Sotheby's 2021 Monterey auction, scheduled for Aug. 13-14. This car—chassis 026—was featured heavily in the 1971 film "Le Mans," McQueen's attempt to capture the essence of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a movie. The picture proved to be a production disaster and a critical and box-office failure, but remains a favorite of race fans thanks to footage of actual period race cars driving on Le Mans' Circuit de la Sarthe. Some footage was shot during an actual race, but much of it was recreated after the fact.www.motorauthority.com