Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Time Management Won’t Save You

By Dane Jensen
hbr.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major source of stress for many is the pervasive feeling that there is never enough time. In response, many of us turn to time management. We try to squeeze hour-long meetings into half-hour sprints by being “more efficient” or we slot smaller tasks into gaps in our calendar to minimize unproductive time. And yet, paradoxically, time management often increases the stress we face instead of reducing it. As we become more efficient, we make room for even more tasks and feel even more pressure. When we are feeling overwhelmed, we are better served by attacking the root causes: the sheer volume of tasks, decisions, and distractions.

hbr.org
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Ferriss
Person
Cathy Engelbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leisure Time#Enterprise Software#Time Management Wo#Atlassian#Burnout#Powerpoint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Career Development & Advice
News Break
Software
Related
EconomyInc.com

4 First-Time Founder Mistakes to Avoid at All Costs

When I was only 23, I started my company by myself, with no outside funding or support. In a few years, I scaled the company into a multimillion-dollar business with more than 50 people working for me. But then I burned out hard. After a creative retreat, I figured out...
Career Development & Advicehospitalitynet.org

How Workforce Analytics Can Boost Your Career In HR: A Q&A Guide

Workforce Analytics is “the process of collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting people-related data to improve decision-making, achieve strategic objectives, and sustain a competitive advantage” (Bauer, Erdogan, Caughlin & Truxillo, 2019). In the run-up to teaching a new short course on this relevant subject, Dr Sébastien Fernandez guides us through the meaning and impact of Workforce Analytics. Ultimately, People Analytics matters and is critical in supporting the bottom line of HR function.
Career Development & Advicemakeuseof.com

The 13 Offbeat Productivity Tips Every Freelancer Should Use

Productivity is the key to success and growth for freelancers. However, staying productive and consistently delivering the best to your clients is not easy. Many of the productivity-boosting tips available online aren't necessarily suitable for freelancers. Therefore, you should try these productivity hacks that you may not have heard of before.
Internetlifewire.com

Facebook’s Deepfake Tech Won’t Save Us, Experts Say

As deepfakes become easier to make, new and improved ways of spotting them have become a priority. Facebook’s deepfake-spotting technology uses reverse machine learning to uncover if a video is a deepfake or not. Experts say using blockchain technology would be the best way to see if a video is...
Carsstudybreaks.com

People Won’t Trust Self-Driving Cars for A Long, Long Time

Self-driving cars might be the way of the future. But is the public ready for such a monumental change to the way they commute?. The future is now! The modern automobile has undergone a century of evolution to produce a machine capable of meeting faster and faster-paced standards. Humans are more mobile now than ever before, and the use of a car has become a necessity for the many rather than a luxury for the few. Cars signify freedom. With one’s hands behind the wheel, a person might go anywhere they please.
Softwarewindowsreport.com

You won’t be able to join Teams meetings with digital ID yet

Microsoft is delaying the release of one of the key features it announced for the Teams app. Users should have been able to join meetings via digital ID since last month if the company followed its initial plan. Teams are constantly receiving new features and will get even more, once...
Softwarewindowsreport.com

You won’t be able to run Windows 11 without a webcam

Microsoft just keeps coming up with more and more requirements for devices that will run Windows 11. After learning that Bluetooth and Precision Touchpad are a must, Microsoft reveals that webcams will also be a must, soon. Not just any camera will cut it, as the tech company says, it...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Today's Redefined Workspaces: 5 Companies Allowing Employees to Work From Home

At my writing agency, we've been working from home for nearly ten years now. My team and I love it. 2020 changed everything in terms of the office vs. working remotely. Before 2020, it was a novel idea to work from home; in just one year, 88% of 800 surveyed human resources executives redefined their workspace and required or encouraged staff to work from home. Although it took some getting used to, companies eventually realized it was working.
EconomyBeta News

The keys to executing an employee-centric return to the office [Q&A]

As businesses begin to announce their intentions to bring employees back into the office, many employees have publicly pushed back. People don't want to go back into work and incur all of the stresses that come with it, including lengthy commutes, parking fees, and a loss of work-life balance. Zach...
EconomyWestport News

Save on These 8 Valuable Skills to Grow Your Career

Many successful entrepreneurs agree that one of the best habits of success is becoming a lifelong learner. When you're committed to learning new things, you can better stay on top of trends and innovations, and serve your businesses in better, more productive ways. To help you get in the habit, we've pulled together some of the best online learning resources available today to learn a variety of skills. Plus, they're all on sale in honor of Independence Day.
Healthhbr.org

Your Messaging to Older Audiences Is Outdated

One of the most pressing concerns in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic was how to best communicate information to those who were at greatest risk — particularly, the elderly. Unfortunately, many attempts were riddled with stereotyped depictions of older people as frail, lonely, and incompetent. In doing so, messages from advertisers, public health officials, and policymakers may have failed to resonate with large swaths of their targeted audience. Given a rapidly aging population, effective messaging to older people holds national importance for public health as well as marketing of goods and services.
Computerstechgig.com

5 pro tips that can make a coder's life even more productive and fun!

A coder , aka, a programmer, is a person who creates software and programmes in languages such as. , Lisp, or Python. On the other hand, he is also someone who bridges the gap between abstract concepts and tangible reality, if you ask us. They're the ones who use logic, mathematical calculations, and lines of code to bring creativity to.
HealthThrive Global

The Perfectionism Trap

Nicola was struggling. She felt that she was holding herself back both in her position as a senior leader of a tech company and as a mum of two kids. Despite consistent and plentiful evidence of her personal and professional success, she was never satisfied. When others praised her, she admitted to not listening to the positive stuff and only waiting for the negative. If none was given, her inner critic stepped in to make up for it.
ComputersClick2Houston.com

Master Google’s suite of programs with this $30 course bundle

As more and more workspaces go remote, digital tools for organization and collaboration are all the more important. Even as some offices return to in-person work after the pandemic, much of the working world has realized how much can get done online. Since their start, Google Workspace programs have been...
Educationelearninginside.com

4 Tips for Effectively Studying a Subject from Home

One of the truly awesome things about the modern world, and the wide range of advanced digital technologies it offers, is the fact that it is now more possible than ever before for the average person to study just about whatever subject they want from the comfort of their own homes.
Economytechstartups.com

Leadership lessons for startup founders

Happy Friday. As we all know, the startup journey is not easy, and building a successful startup is not for the faint of heart. It is fraught with risks, challenges, obstacles, and hardship. As Sumner Redstone once said, “Success is not built on success. It’s built on failure. It’s built on frustration. Sometimes it’s built on catastrophe.” So every Friday, we love to share inspirational stories and messages to encourage and motivate entrepreneurs and startup founders through their startup journey.
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

How To Improve Customer Retention and Increase LTV

Attaining new customers and creating fresh leads is an inevitable need for any business to grow. Perhaps this is why businesses spend a fortune on attaining new customers. But did you know obtaining new customers may cost you up to 5 times more than retaining your existing customers?. Not just...
Marketsabnormalreturns.com

Sunday links: free time

"A successful person purposely leaving gaps of free time on their schedule to do nothing in particular can feel inefficient. And it is, so not many people do it." Five U.S. companies now have trillion-dollar market caps. (compoundadvisors.com) Strategy. Over-optimism is a problem for investors. (wsj.com) TweetPocketInstapaper. Why meme stock...