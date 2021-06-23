Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Add Some Color To Summer With The Ipanema Sandals

By Dylan Lee Hodges
indianapolismonthly.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStep comfortably into warm weather in a pair of Ipanema sandals from the Brazilian flip-flop maker of the same name. Your sole mate exists in some combination of the line’s colors and styles, all with a geometric design inside that replicates the iconic mosaic sidewalks along Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro. Every pair is lightweight yet sturdy and made with 100-percent recyclable vegan materials. You’ll surely find yourself humming the famous song—and it’s not a bad earworm to have all summer long. $24 and up. Good Neighbor, Bottleworks District, 850 Massachusetts Ave.

www.indianapolismonthly.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Ipanema#Vegan#Rio De Janeiro#All Summer Long#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelGear Patrol

14 Stylish Sandals to Wear All Summer Long

Sandals are the unofficial shoes of summer. They’re easy to pack and quick to slip on, and they protect against hot sand — just don’t get caught wearing them to the office. From flip flops to slip-ons, sport sandals to strap-ins, there are probably more options for your feet this summer than you thought. We’ve sorted through them all and picked out the best sandals to outfit your feet for the dog days.
Appareltheeverygirl.com

Our Editors’ Favorite Comfy Sandals for Summer

It’s hot girl summer, which, off the bat, sounds like it would be full of heels that were made for anything but walking. But in 2021, that isn’t the case. The most on-trend sandals also happen to be the most comfortable ones (looking at you, jelly slides), and we’re relishing the opportunity to get back into the world while staying comfy.
Apparelinputmag.com

These awesome, stylish sunglasses are a must-have for summer

A typical summer is already a wonderful excuse to buy new sunglasses, but the one officially starting this weekend as a summer unlike any other. I won’t dare utter the three words headline writers and news anchors can’t get enough of, but widespread vaccinations will indeed prevent us from having a second summer robbed of us by COVID-19.
Designers & Collectionsdallassun.com

Linen Fabric Has Been Used Majorly by Big Brands for Their Fashion Wear Collection

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / There's a strong reason why popular fashion stylists choose linen textiles to create their designs. According to fashion experts, linen has depth and a distinct texture to its fibers that makes it look extremely trendy. From party wear to picnic wear to even formal wear, linen has taken over big time and is rightly having a moment. The fabric looks stunning whether they are neutral or bold colored and keeps looking as fresh as new after years of use owing to its durability. With use, the look of the fabric enhances which is surprisingly true.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Get Sorel’s New Summer Sandals on Sale for Under $50

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Best known for its rugged winter boots even celebrities wear, Sorel has also become beloved for its other footwear categories — including its range of stylish, comfort-driven sandals. And now, for two days only, the brand’s newest summer silhouettes have been discounted to just under $50.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Suicoke Teams up With Marsèll for the Best Sandals of the Summer

Italian masters of leather, Marsèll, have teamed up with Suicoke to deliver a leather sandal that sacrifices absolutely no style to substance. Marsèll took inspiration from the Japanese brand’s commitment to performance sandals yet reimagined in their signature material: leather. Confusing, yes, but these might be the best sandals of the summer.
Apparelhypebeast.com

New Balance Adds a Pop of Color to the 997H

New Balance continues its string of stellar releases with two new takes on the 997H, introducing “Workwear” and “Black Emerald” colorways to the silhouette. Both are vibrant yet washed-out, sporting pops of color all over while not being too garish or in-your-face. Examining the “Workwear” colorway closer, we find a red mesh toe box that’s overlayed with red suede on the toe bumper, a light blue leather vamp that transforms into dark blue mesh around the collar and heel, with the latter also being used for the tongue. Furthermore, muted yellow suede acts as the side panel’s base for a white leather “N” emblem on the lateral, while gray suede hits up the heel beneath embroidered yellow “NB” branding.
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

2 Colorful Summer Nail Designs That You Can Do at Home

Just glancing at these vibrant, playful manicures will brighten your outlook and bring a smile to your face — plus, they flatter fingers to boot! Here, the easy how-to’s for DIY summer nail designs that are sure to impress. Slim hands with a gingham accent. A “check” print pulls focus...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike’s "Summer of Sports" Pack Reveals Olympic Colored Waffle One

With an abundance of classic models flooding the release calendar, the Waffle One is a modern silhouette that has cut through the noise. Following its inclusion into the “Nike By You” customization platform, a special iteration of the shoe embracing the five colors of the Olympic rings is being released ahead of the action in Tokyo as part of Nike’s “Summer of Sports” pack.
ApparelHuffingtonPost

Shop The Trend: Slide Sandals For Your Comfiest Summer Yet

When it comes to everyday summer shoes, people are generally looking to feel comfortable and avoid sweaty feet as they stroll in the warm sunshine. Enter the slide sandal. For the unacquainted, slide sandals ― aka slides ― are backless and open-toed. The name stems from how how easy it is to “slide” these sandals on and off your feet.
Makeuptwincitieslive.com

Add a Pop of Color to Your Make-Up

Make Up consultant, Hillary Kline, shows us some easy and fun ways to add the color when it comes to your make up routine. Vote here for Hillary to advance to the Top 10 candidates for #TeamTorrid Virtual Casting Call! Voting ends June 27, 2021. Play up your eyes! Make...
LifestyleRemodelista

Current Obsessions: Summer in Color

Paris’s Hôtel de la Marine opened to the public this month for the first time in 250 years after a painstaking process of stripping the 18th century building back to its original interiors. “What we did was to restore every detail as you would restore a painting, uncovering layer by layer,” one of the project leads told the New York Times. Take a look at the tiniest details restored via the NYT.
ApparelNYLON

17 Pairs Of Chunky And Platform Flip-Flops For A Y2K Fashion Summer

The summer of leaving your house is upon us, but given that most people have been walking around their house in slippers, socks, or just straight up barefoot over the past year may make the idea of putting on real shoes a bit daunting. Chunky and platform flip-flops, however, are the ideal stepping stone into stilettos or your favorite “Before Times” going-out shoe.
Lifestylearchitectureartdesigns.com

16 Colorful Summer Pillow Covers To Add To Your Décor

Dress up your home for the summer with some creative summer-themed décor scattered around your indoor and outdoor areas. One of the simplest ways to get started is to hang a refreshing front door wreath dressed in the colors of summer and perhaps a touch of summer-specific flowers. After that you can place a few summer pillow covers over your regular pillows in the living room and in your patio. This will mix things up a little without really requiring you to replace your pillow selection.
Home & Gardenarchitectureartdesigns.com

16 Colorful Floral Summer Wreath Designs You Will Adore

Summer is the season everybody’s excited for and for good reason too. Besides having enjoyable weather, summer is also great because of the nature that seems to just come alive when summertime comes. Well, who can say no to vividly colored nature? That’s right, no one, but why not use those magical natural colors to give a touch of color to your home too, namely, your front door. Welcome everybody with a beautiful floral summer wreath for a few weeks this summer.
Gardeningmountainmedianews.com

Summer brings striking colors to flower gardens

The June 20 start of summer brought with it colorful sights, such as this striking Tiger Swallowtail, which is pictured perched on a picture-perfect Zinnia. Another roosted on a Pentas (red) flower, in Kathy Conner’s backyard garden in Stuart.
Apparelcityscenecolumbus.com

Style | Top sandals of the summer

FROM THE TEVA devotees to the Birkenstock stans, everyone has a sandal they feel is superior to the rest. Here’s our round-up of flip-flop favorites for the fashionista to the free spirit. Mountain Mama. If climbing Mt. Everest – or, more realistically, hiking through Highbanks Metro Park – is on...
ApparelByrdie

6 Bold Color Combos to Consider this Summer

I recently accessorized a red terry cloth dress with a pair of yellow sandals, after trying out a series of other colored shoes. I looked in the mirror and the color combo felt so fun. We are taught to avoid combining two bold colors, especially when on the opposite sides of the spectrum. They can also be thought of too literally or as gimmicky: purple and green can evoke memories of the friendly neighborhood dinosaur, red and green green seem limited to holiday festivities, and yellow and red might make you want a hot dog real bad. But there’s something about the playfulness of summer that makes wearing really loud color combinations enjoyable. The key is choosing one color as the base and the other as the complement! Below I illustrate my keys to mixing bold color combos.
MakeupElite Daily

These Are The Colorful Eye Makeup Looks You NEED To Try This Summer

There is never a bad time to wear a full-face of vibrant makeup. Although I am of the belief that you can never wear too much color, these following colorful makeup looks and tutorials will help you make sure your beat looks as glamorous and chic as possible. Whether you’re searching for a challenge or just want an easy, quick look, there’s a how-to for you.